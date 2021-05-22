Offices Are Reopening — but the Islands of Tahiti Want You to Come Work From Paradise Instead

In May, the Islands of Tahiti reopened to visitors to come and vacation again. However, the people living in French Polynesia are so welcoming that they don't want you to come and stay for just a few days. Instead, they'd love for you to come and work from Tahiti for (almost) as long as you'd like. Here is a selection of hotels offering extended work-from-anywhere programs across the islands.

InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa: Working Without Borders

Working Without Borders is offering one- to four-week coworking trips for small groups of families based out of the InterContinental Tahiti Resort & Spa. The program is also kid-friendly, so parents can work remotely while the kids experience educational activities. There's also plenty of fun to be had as well, including surfing lessons, paddle-boarding, and rowing traditional Polynesian outrigger canoes. This program is slated to take place from July 31 – August 7, 2021. Pricing starts at $3,626 for a 7-day experience.

Four Seasons Resort: Extended Stay Program

Four Seasons Bora Bora Resort room private pool Credit: Courtesy of Four Seasons

The just-refreshed Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora recently introduced its Extended Stay Program. The program, meant for guests staying for 10 days or longer, provides an array of complimentary services and amenities. The 54-acre resort offers guests plenty of space to both spread out for work and plenty of space to explore, including jumping into the turquoise lagoon that surrounds the resort. See the Four Seasons Resort website for pricing and more information.

The St. Regis Bora Bora: Work from Bora Bora Program

Trade in your tropical Zoom background for the real thing at The St. Regis Bora Bora. The hotel is inviting guests to come for extended stays with its Work from Bora Bora program, which includes a pre-arrival consultation to plan for all business and leisure needs; accommodations in a Garden Suite Villa, Beach Front Villa, or Overwater Villa; access to both its traditional butler services and an IT butler; daily breakfasts and three-course dinners nightly; and so much more. Rates start at $1,200 per night (plus taxes and fees) and is based on stays of 5 nights or more. For booking and more information email reservations@stregis.com.

Tahiti Homes: Extended Stays

Tahiti Homes is offering several extended stay discounts at its locations including Villa Oona on Moorea. Located in the village of Maharepa, the Villa Oona is located on its own lagoon. The two-bedroom villa offers the perfect amount of space for a small family to come and enjoy the islands for as long as they'd like. Rates start at $8,000/month. For more information, visit the villa's website, or Tahiti Home's website for even more extended stay offerings.