Spend the Night in a 'Sleep Cell' at This Scotland Hostel That Was Once a Jail

Image zoom The Court hostel

The Court hostel in Edinburgh, Scotland, used to serve as a courthouse, jail, and police chambers in the 19th century, with the oldest part of the building constructed in 1693.

The building included the city's former district court, as well as prison cells and courtroom facilities, a spokesperson for Code Hostels, the company that manages The Court, told Insider in an email.

Image zoom The Court hostel

The jail-turned-hostel is located in Edinburgh's historic Parliament Square, just off the Scottish capital city's Royal Mile.

Image zoom The Court hostel

The Court opened for business as a hostel in August 2019.

After a long day of exploring Edinburgh, guests can snuggle up in a cozy sleeping pod.

Image zoom The Court hostel

Guests who book a sleeping cubby can choose from a female-only dorm room, or a general communal room, which contain up to 20 pods.

The pods have blue lights, plugs, a shelf, and privacy curtains — everything you might need for a good night's rest.

Image zoom The Court hostel

During the winter season, guests can book a sleeping pod for approximately $15 (£11.90) per night, making the hostel an affordable place to stay in the city center of Edinburgh.

Each pod comes with its own linens and a locker, where guests can conveniently store their belongings.

Image zoom The Court hostel

The hostel has 200 pod-style beds divided among five floors, a spokesperson told Insider.

If guests are looking for an upgrade, they can book a private bedroom, or "sleep cell," complete with prison-like doors.

Image zoom The Court hostel

The wrought-iron, gate-style doors are reminiscent of the building's past.

Inside, the cells are cozy and contemporary, with light flooding in through the former jail's original windows.

Image zoom The Court hostel

The private sleeping cells cost about $60 (£45.90) per night during the winter season.

The simple rooms retain many of the building's details from when it operated as a prison, including the rounded ceilings and small windows — but the cells are equipped with modern amenities.

Image zoom The Court hostel

There are 12 private sleeping cells in the hostel, and each has its own bathroom, unlike the dorm-style sleeping pods, where guests share a communal restroom.

Image zoom The Court hostel

Guests can meander through the tunnels of the hostel to find an underground beer-tasting room and enjoy traditional Scottish breakfasts in the hostel's spacious cafe.

Image zoom The Court hostel

The hostel hosts daily samples of craft whiskey and beer in the centuries-old underground space, a Code Hostels spokesperson told Insider.

The Court has one sister hostel, The Loft, also in Edinburgh. Code Hostels is planning to open hostels with similar pod-style sleeping arrangements in other European cities, including London, Amsterdam, Paris, Madrid, Lisbon, and Warsaw, a spokesperson told Insider.

Find out more on The Court's website.