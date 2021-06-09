These Black-owned Hotels Were Just Named the Best in the U.S.

Still don't know where to stay on your summer vacation? Sweet July has you covered. The summer issue of Ayesha Curry's lifestyle magazine highlights 14 independent Black-owned hotels across the U.S. that offer one-of-a-kind lodging options for travelers of all budgets.

Want to vacation like the Obamas?

Head to the Oak Bluffs Inn in Martha's Vineyard, a favorite of the former first couple. Sweet July describes the Oak Bluffs Inn as "the place to be in the Vineyard if you want to experience a beautiful and welcoming community filled with Black families and culture." The hotel is within walking distance of restaurants, the beach, and the African American Heritage Trail. It's among the pricier options on Sweet July's list.

Traveling on a budget?

Check out the 22-room Copper Door B&B in Miami or the Six Acres Bed & Breakfast in Cincinnati. Six acres, as you might imagine, is located on a six-acre property that was part of the Underground Railroad leading up to the Civil War. Nowadays, it offers large, comfortable rooms a short drive from the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Heading to the nation's capital?

Consider the Akwaaba DC. The historic Washington, D.C., townhome has been converted into a celebration of African American literature. Guest rooms are named after icons including Toni Morrison, Langston Hughes, and Zora Neale Hurston. Don't fret if you forgot to pack reading material: You'll find books from featured authors throughout the property.

Want to hang out with a miniature horse with its own cocktail?

Escape to the Salamander Resort & Spa in Middleburg, Virginia. This 340-acre property sits in the heart of Virginia wine country and includes a 23,000-square-foot spa with an infinity pool, tennis courts, golf greens, and horseback riding.

The resort also is home to Cupcake, the property's miniature horse, and to Cupcake's namesake Cupcake Cocktail - a mix of vanilla vodka, Godiva chocolates, and house-made whipped cream. Sweet July describes the drink as "the stuff that dreams are made of."