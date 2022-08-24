This New Cliffside Hotel in the Caribbean Has Just 7 Suites, an Infinity Pool, and a Private Beach Bar

Sunset Reef St. Kitts, once a sprawling villa, is now a charming waterfront boutique hotel — and it just opened in August 2022.

By
Dobrina Zhekova
Dobrina Zhekova headshot
Dobrina Zhekova
Updated on August 25, 2022
Exterior and ocean view at Sunset Reef boutique hotel in St. Kits
Photo: Courtesy of St. Kitts Tourism Authority

Life doesn't get much better than waking up in a luxury suite to sweeping Caribbean Sea views and the gentle sound of swishing palm leaves. And that's exactly what awaits guests of the new Sunset Reef St. Kitts, a secluded boutique villa-turned-hotel nestled at the lush base of a volcano on Palmetto Point on St. Kitts.

Exterior of a suite at Sunset Reef boutique hotel in St. Kits
Courtesy of St. Kitts Tourism Authority

Seven luxurious suites, ranging in size from one-to-four bedrooms, offer direct sunset views at the cliffside property that just opened at the beginning of August. The spacious interiors feature kitchenettes, living and dining room areas, king-size beds, furnished patios, and bathrooms with mother-of-pearl-inlaid showers.

The pool overlooking the ocean at Sunset Reef boutique hotel in St. Kits
Courtesy of St. Kitts Tourism Authority

"We recognize attention is being drawn away from supersized resorts and towards boutique stays with a focus on curated guest experiences," said David Fletcher, who owns the property with his wife, in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "Knowing there is never a line or a crowd and that every detail is taken care of is the type of holiday destination we were looking for but couldn't find, so we created it."

Lounge chairs around fire pits at Sunset Reef boutique hotel in St. Kits
Courtesy of St. Kitts Tourism Authority

The couple explained that while making guests feel pampered with excellent service and memorable experiences was a priority, their goal was to accomplish it with minimal environmental impact. That's why they focused on installing cutting-edge technology, such as hydrogen generators, solar panels, and wind turbines that make Sunset Reef St. Kitts a pioneer of sustainable luxury on the island. Providing triple-filtered reverse osmosis water machines in each suite, for example, reduces use of single-use plastic bottles. The property's geothermal system creates and stores energy — and later uses it to heat the infinity swimming pool and water to service the showers and laundry room. The Fletchers' continual investment in clean energy will also make the property self-sustainable and prepared in case of a natural disaster, such as a hurricane that can cut power and water supplies.

Guests can also enjoy a delicious sustainable meal prepared with local seafood and produce at the hotel's restaurant overlooking the sea. A snaking path through perfectly manicured gardens leads to a beautiful beach and a private beach bar.

Aerial view of Sunset Reef boutique hotel in St. Kits
Courtesy of St. Kitts Tourism Authority

A gym with Peloton bikes, a yoga deck, a cold-plunge pool, and in-room spa services round out on-site wellness offerings. A concierge can assist guests with planning and booking custom tours and activities on the island, known for its volcano beaches, vibrant marine life (snorkeling here is a must), and lush mountainscapes.

Nightly rates at Sunset Reef St. Kitts start at $459, and you can book your stay here.

