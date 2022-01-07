This Remote Midwestern Spa Retreat Has Brand-new Suites With Outdoor Hot Tubs

Looking to book a relaxing weekend away? While the spa towns in California and Arizona are classic, this year, you'll want to pack your bags for Wisconsin Dells. The destination might be best known for its theme parks and water parks, but it's also home to Sundara Inn & Spa, one of Travel + Leisure World's Best Awards winners in 2021. Next month, the property will debut eight brand-new suites — including its two most luxurious ones yet — making it the perfect winter weekend getaway this year.

Opened in 2003, Sundara is an 80-acre property in the Wisconsin woods that's made a name for itself as a wellness retreat defined by laid-back luxury. Joining the resort's 36 other accommodations in early February are four Vanya Suites and four Golfside Suites.

Sundara Spa suites, interior and exterior showing day and night Credit: Joseph Leute/Courtesy fo Sundara Spa

As vanya is the Sanskrit word for "in the woods," it's perhaps unsurprising that the Vanya Suites are, well, in the woods; similarly, the Golfside suites are set along the Wild Rock golf course, a quarry course that hosts qualifiers for the U.S. Open. But it's the two Vanya Reserve Suites that steal the show, each of which boasts a private spa tub on an outdoor terrace with a heated floor.

But the suites aren't the only thing that's new at Sundara this winter. There's a new open-air yoga deck, where "snow-ga" classes will be taught (weather permitting); a CBD facial and a cellulite-reducing body wrap at the spa; and a new seasonal menu at the on-site restaurant that highlights plant-based proteins and a full menu of mocktails, so you don't have to worry about breaking any of your New Year's resolutions during your getaway.

"Sundara is that preferred Midwest retreat for friends and family separated by distance to reconnect in a way that transforms lives," John Morris, Sundara's general manager, said in a statement released to Travel + Leisure. "For travelers who value nature, sustainability, mental wellness, and 'togethering,' Sundara continues to be among the top spa resort choices in the country as well."