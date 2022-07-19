This Washington Resort Is Perfect for Family Vacations — With Beautiful Mountain Views, Delicious Food, and Fun Activities for All Ages

An easy, scenic drive just 80 miles east of Seattle brings you to Suncadia Resort in Washington's Cascade Mountains. On a recent visit in early June, I was thrilled to see the snow-covered peaks appear in the distance within minutes of the airport, increasing my anticipation of arriving at the property. My home for the next few days was a three-bedroom house set among pine trees and winding roads.

Suncadia's 6,000-plus acres encompass 36 golf holes, hiking and biking trails, pools, shops, a spa, restaurants, and a winery. Guests can enjoy guided river rafting and fly-fishing excursions, plus there's archery, axe throwing, ATV tours, and canoeing. Kids can also spend time painting, tie-dyeing, building stuffed animals, and partaking in other creative activities. Come winter, the scenery changes with snowmobiling, cross-country skiing, ice skating, and snowshoeing.

Courtesy of Suncadia

My home away from home included a huge outdoor deck equipped with a barbecue grill and dining table featuring a built-in fire pit. The bedrooms were beautifully furnished, and there were bunk beds and games for little ones. I had traveled solo, but there were times I wished I had some friends with me to enjoy — and marvel at — the surroundings. Seeing a family of deer among the trees outside the house was one of those moments.

Frequent traveler Crystal Lewis of Kansas City recently spent a family vacation at Suncadia with a group of college friends — three couples and five children. "Its proximity to Seattle made it so easy to meet our friends and then get to Suncadia together. The house we rented was perfect for our group, with three master suites and bunk beds for the kids," Lewis told Travel + Leisure. "The pool and all the fun activities made it easy to be sure the kids were having a great time. And we loved our moms night out at Swiftwater Cellars Winery."

Courtesy of Suncadia

Suncadia's homes — occupied by permanent and seasonal residents, as well as vacation renters — are set in a variety of neighborhoods among rolling hills, lakes, and curving roads. Guests visiting the resort can rent a home or stay in The Lodge, a full-service luxury hotel, The Inn, a condominium, or a vacation rental. Restaurants and cocktail lounges at The Inn and The Lodge, along with the Coal House Market for grab-and-go bites, provide plenty of places for dining and entertainment.

Courtesy of Suncadia

During my trip to Suncadia, I wasn't surprised to learn that many summer visitors start making plans to return before they even head home. As much as I loved the scent of the trees and pine cone-strewn paths, imagining those trees and roads covered in fresh snow might be enough to lure me back for a winter visit.