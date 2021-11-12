This St. Lucia Resort Is Reopening With a New Bar, Beach Bungalows, and Gorgeous Refreshed Pool

Sugar Beach, one of the Caribbean's most beloved resorts, is ready to welcome guests once again after undergoing a massive renovation.

Following a five-month closure, the resort, located on the shores between the UNESCO Pitons of St. Lucia, opened its doors once again to welcome guests to a new, upgraded experience. That upgrade includes nine new luxury cottages and beachfront bungalows, a culinary overhaul, and some serious amenity enhancements like a refreshed spa, brand-new main pool experience, and beachside fitness facility.

"Today marks a new chapter for our beloved resort as we debut an expansive renovation and experiential overhaul that provides travelers with a new Sugar Beach experience," Mark Griffiths, regional vice president of operations for Viceroy Hotels & Resorts, shared in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "As we enter our 30th anniversary in 2022, our brand-new resort honors the exemplary service and experience the property is celebrated for, but with the luxury enhancements that the refined traveler is seeking today. Through the various new accommodations, event space, and culinary outlets, we have masterfully created a new yet authentic travel experience for our guests."

And, to complement the new look, Sugar Beach also purchased a few new artworks to add to its museum-quality collection, including pieces by Andy Warhol, Damien Hirst, Banksy, Tom Sachs, KAWS, and Jeff Koons.

Guests can now book the new bungalows that sit along the white sand beaches, meaning they can walk right from their room to the surrounding ocean. Each bungalow also comes with an outdoor hammock and a private outdoor terrace area so guests can enjoy as much outside time as possible. Further, the bungalows feature a chic interior lounge space, a cozy bedroom area, and a soaking tub so they can relax the day away.

For those looking for a bit more room to spread out, there are the updated one-bedroom luxury cottages. Located a bit higher up the mountain, the cottages provide stunning views from every angle. They too also come with private lounge terraces and a plunge pool that overlooks the Pitons.

As part of the overhaul, Sugar Beach also welcomed new executive chef Simon Winchester, who launched brand-new menus at each of the restaurants, which will continue to highlight both local cuisine and purveyors.

A new bar has also been added as an extension of the dining room in the open-air Palm Court, and down by the beach, The Jalousie Grill, a new barefoot luxury restaurant awaits. One more addition to mention is Bayside Bar, located near the luxury cabanas, making it easy to grab a quick bite whenever you need it.

The resort's Rainforest Spa has also launched a few new items including a couples' treehouse treatment room, which boasts oversized glass windows that look out into the gorgeous forest to complete the perfect Zen environment.