Your house is about to be the most star-studded hotel in town.

Stella Artois Wants to Turn Your Home Into a Hotel Where You Can Zoom With Andy Cohen and Get Food Delivered by Eva Longoria

Stella Artois wants you to go on a celebrity-filled virtual hotel stay — and they’ve enlisted Andy Cohen, Eva Longoria, Liev Schrieber, and Blake Griffin to make it happen.

On Sept. 2, the first-ever Hotel Artois @Home, a virtual hotel “stay” specially curated by these fan-favorite celebrities, will open to a lucky few guests. During the virtual stay guests are promised “bespoke, once-in-a-lifetime hotel services without stepping foot outside your home.”

Guests will start their virtual stay with a wakeup call from actor Liev Schreiber that will excite even the latest sleeper — and really, who wouldn’t want a celebrity wakeup call? Plus, the “white glove” welcome includes contactless delivery of the guest’s personalized itinerary, mini bar, and snacks, and a room service care package.

Image zoom Stella Artois

You’re then invited to take advantage of the “concierge,” athlete Blake Griffin, who will curate a personalized experience such as a mixology class, yoga session, or caricature drawing to bring a vacation-like activity into the staycation. Griffin will be leveraging his arsenal of influencers to make sure you have a top-notch experience.

One of the best parts of any hotel is room service, and Hotel Artois @Home is no different. To make sure you’re well fed, Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria will work with a chef in your hometown to recreate her aunt’s arroz con pollo recipe, delivered straight to your doorstep.

And Bravo legend Andy Cohen will host tea in a virtual one-on-one session to spill all the secrets and juicy gossip on your favorite reality stars.

Reservations for Hotel Artois @Home being on Aug. 18, with the limited reservations opening sporadically between then and Aug. 20, so check back often for a chance to book one of the totally free stays. Follow Stella Artois on Twitter and tweet using the hashtag #HotelArtois for chances to receive exclusive hints about when a set of reservations might open.