This Stunning New Glass Dome Hotel in Peru Will Make You Feel Like You're Sleeping Among the Stars

Luxury boutique hotel with clear dome structure nestled in the mountains of Peru. Panoramic views from inside guest room and restaurant

Peru's Sacred Valley offers the ultimate in spiritual renewal. It's a place where otherworldly energy is palpable, and where just about everyone can go to find peace. And now, there's a perfect accommodation to match this very idyllic feeling.

The StarDome Peru is set to open in early February, inviting travelers to stay in one of its six luxury suites for a vacation unlike any other.

Located between Cusco and Machu Picchu, the boutique hotel, which features a one-of-a-kind geodesic dome, is both cofounded and run by the local Indigenous Quechuan community. Its aim is to provide travelers with firsthand cultural immersions and transformational experiences led by locals.

StarDome Peru's other cofounder is Bob Berman, a retired lawyer from Toronto who created that city's high-tech healing center, Soul 7. Berman tragically lost his wife of 38 years to cancer, which prompted him to take a spiritual quest that led him to the Sacred Valley.

There, Berman met Carlos Gibaja, a local Quechua shaman who showed him the magic of the area firsthand. Berman quickly fell in love with the land, people, and energy. Upon asking Gibaja where he might be able to purchase property, Gibaja led him to a plot of land that has been in his family for centuries.

"It was through the local community and Carlos's shamanic teachings that [Berman] was able to find healing and the inspiration to offer people the same opportunity," a spokesperson for StarDome shared in a statement provided to Travel + Leisure. "With Gibaja's knowledge of construction and architecture, as well as the local community all coming together, Berman's personal home was transformed into StarDome, with a focus on celebrating Indigenous roots, honoring cultural traditions and beliefs, and connecting travelers with the energies that radiate through the Andes mountains."

And now, StarDome Peru only employs locals, provides land for produce and food for the community, and contributes a percentage of its profits to educational initiatives.

Luxury boutique hotel with clear dome structure nestled in the mountains of Peru. Panoramic views from inside guest room and restaurant Credit: Courtesy of StarDome Peru

The dome, the spokesperson notes, is the ultimate manifestation of "rugged luxury," where guests will not only find stellar views of the surrounding landscape, but also enjoy heated marble floors and handmade ceramic bathrooms.

There are five suites on the bottom floor of the dome, while the top floor is home to the immersive StarDeck, featuring floor-to-ceiling glass walls and a telescope for admiring the night sky. Beyond the five suites, there's also the standalone Royal Apu Suite, which offers the best views and complete privacy.

Included with each suite booking is a traditional breakfast at the StarDome's signature restaurant, Apu. There are also private dining experiences that showcase more of Peru's culinary heritage by highlighting local chefs.

StarDome Peru will accept reservations starting Feb. 1, 2022. Guests can book nightly stays or three- to six-day all-inclusive personal retreat packages that cover everything from accommodations and transportation to meals and curated experiences. Guests can also partake in healing ceremonies, plant medicine encounters, and natural excursions to some of the area's most sought-after destinations, including Machu Picchu.