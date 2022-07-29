The Standard Just Opened Its Asia Flagship in Bangkok — With the City's Highest Rooftop Bar

The Standard is continuing to flip the formula on boutique hotels as it further expands around the globe. Today, the hospitality brand opened its Asia flagship in Thailand's capital, unveiling The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, to the public as of July 29.

Located in one of downtown Bangkok's tallest and most famous buildings, the King Power Mahanakhon, the hotel offers 155 rooms and suites, as well as six bars and restaurants.

Courtesy of The Standard

"This iconic flagship hotel of The Standard represents an extraordinary phenomenon in the hospitality industry not only in Asia, but globally as well," chairman of Standard International Srettha Thavisin said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "We are confident that The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon, will have huge success in delivering the ultimate hotel experience — unlike any other in Thailand."

Courtesy of The Standard

As with each of The Standard's properties, the look is everything. Spanish artist and designer Jaime Hayon led the charge with The Standard's own team, fronted by chief design officer Verena Haller, embodying Bangkok's diverse culture and artistic spirit with locally handmade rattan lamps and other antiques and items, creating a flea market feel.

Courtesy of The Standard

One of the standout pieces on display is Marco Brambilla's "Heaven's Gate," described as a "video monument to Hollywood dreams and excess," per the hotel's opening press release. Other works currently hanging in the lobby include Marc Quinn's "Flood Plain of the Tributaries of the Orinocco" and Joan Miro's sculpture "Personnage."

Courtesy of The Standard

The hotel's rooms range from about 430 square feet to a 1,550-square-foot Bigger Penthouse, which has a full kitchen with Gaggenau appliances, a large soaking tub in its bathroom, and an incredible view of the city.

Courtesy of The Standard

Other amenities include a terrace pool and 24-hour fitness center, both with city views, as well as four meeting rooms. The on-site food offerings include an American brasserie called The Standard Grill, Mexican-influenced restaurant Ojo, Chinese eatery Mott 32, and a tea room called Tease. But the highlight is Sky Beach on the 78th floor, with 360-degree views from what is now the city's highest rooftop bar. Another standout is The Parlor, which serves up both comfort Thai food and cultural programming as the hotel's social hub where events are held, ranging from live shows and bingo nights to astrology sessions.

Courtesy of The Standard

This Asian flagship location marks a major step in The Standard's global growth, especially in the Asia-Pacific region, with Singapore and Melbourne locations in the works, as well as more properties in the U.S. and Europe.

It also marks the second location in Thailand alongside The Standard, Hua Hin, which opened late last year and earned the top spot in Travel + Leisure's 2022 World's Best Awards for best resort in Southeast Asia as well as placing as one of the Best Hotels in the World.