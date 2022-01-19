This Private Estate in the 'Tuscany of Croatia' Is Straight Out of a Fairy Tale

The majestic coastline of Croatia has long been in the spotlight, mostly for destinations like Dubrovnik and Hvar, along its stunning Dalmatian stretch. But in the north, a heart-shaped peninsula called Istria is hiding a spectacularly bucolic interior that echoes Tuscany.

Now you can explore Istria's countryside charms and burgeoning food and wine scene from your very own private luxury estate, the recently unveiled Stancija Baracija.

Spreading over five acres in the tiny village of Krasica, between the hilltop towns of Buje and Grožnjan, this lavish hideaway is nestled on a gentle hillside surrounded by vineyards, olive groves, and fruit orchards. Dating back to the 19th century, when it was built by a local family as their residence and farm, the estate was abandoned in the 1960s.

Finally, a New York–based couple with Croatian roots who are keen aficionados of art, wine, and travel purchased the property and breathed new life into its ruins. After a meticulous renovation of the two buildings, based on preliminary design by Lindsay Newman Architecture, the estate became an ultra-luxurious retreat that sleeps up to 16 people.

The exterior and pool at Villa Stancija Baracija in Croatia Credit: Courtesy of Stancija Baracija

The interiors, designed by Croatia's Madres studio, showcase a seamless blend of antique and modernist pieces, a wonderfully put-together fusion of the old and the new. Inside, top-of-the-line brands of furniture and lighting include Richard Wrightman, Knoll, Twils, and Hans-Agne Jakobsson. With a series of thoughtfully retained original detail, such as stone arches and wooden beams, the main house — which has five bedrooms, including a gorgeous king suite — features classic interiors with high ceilings and warm, dark tones that create a plush atmosphere.

A bedroom inside Villa Stancija Baracija in Croatia Credit: Courtesy of Stancija Baracija

A living room inside of Villa Stancija Baracija in Croatia Credit: Courtesy of Stancija Baracija

The guesthouse, with its three suites, offers a more contemporary ambience. The outdoor summer kitchen adjacent to the main house has an open fireplace with an asado grill and a massive communal table on the terrace, perfect for socializing. Also great for mingling is the sundeck and bar area by the heated freshwater overflow pool. Surrounding the pool area is a beautifully landscaped botanical garden with fragrant Mediterranean plants like lavender, rosemary, and oleander.

Privacy and seclusion are the pinnacle of Stancija Baracija, but there's a bonus: The estate is fully staffed. In addition to housekeeping and butler service, guests get their private chef and a concierge to cater to their every need. There is plenty to keep you on property, including a sauna and gym, a sports court (badminton or tennis, anyone?), a cinema, and a playroom. You can have a private yoga session or unwind with a massage by the pool. The concierge can also arrange for tastings at the on-site wine cellar, cooking classes, a picnic in the olive groves, a beekeeping course, and even an alfresco painting workshop.

Outside dining at Villa Stancija Baracija in Croatia Credit: Courtesy of Stancija Baracija

The wine cellar inside Villa Stancija Baracija in Croatia Credit: Courtesy of Stancija Baracija

It's perfectly tempting to stay put, as you get all the plush perks inside the Stancija (from pillow menu to Frette bedding), a series of dreamy outside terraces, and extensive grounds to roam. If you decide to explore the Istrian peninsula, there are choices aplenty — from visiting the nearby medieval hilltop town of Grožnjan known for its artsy vibe, to truffle hunting in central Istria's shady forests, cycling the scenic Parenzana route, and sampling award-winning wines by Clai at his state-of-the-art winery.