One of the Dreamiest Resorts in Bora Bora Is Reopening

The stunning resort is reopening with new health and safety protocols, but the same blue waters.

When you’re ready to travel paradise again the St. Regis Bora Bora Resort will be waiting for you.

On Thursday, July 23, the famed resort in French Polynesia will once again open its doors to visitors around the world. While its gorgeous views, stunning rooms, and impeccable service are all remaining the same, the hotel is also incorporating all-new health guidelines to ensure both a pleasant and safe stay.

As the hotel explained in a statement, guests of the hotel will now get to experience its new digital contactless communication, updated reception areas with Plexiglas safety screens, and hand sanitizer stations, along with appropriate physical distancing.

And, previously shared amenities such as the hotel’s adorable bicycles and snorkeling equipment will be assigned for individual guests use during the duration of their stay.

“We are thrilled to reopen our resort in paradise to travelers, and we are taking every precaution to ensure that guests, along with our dedicated staff, remain safe as travel to and from Bora Bora resumes,” Richard Schilling, General Manager at St. Regis Bora Bora, shared in a statement. “Guests will see necessary precautions made to protect their health and wellness while visiting, but the unmatched beauty of our destination and the world-renowned service at our beloved property remains the same.”

Beyond the new guidelines, the hotel is also unveiling its recently refreshed overwater villas. The updates include refreshed floors, new paint jobs, and a few extra touches to make each one unique.