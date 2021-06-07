The St. Regis Bermuda Is Now Open on One of the Island's Best Beaches

A new resort opening in Bermuda is sure to be the height of luxury and glamour on the island.

The St. Regis Bermuda Resort, a new property of the same hotel collection as the St. Regis in New York City, is officially open to guests this summer. Located in the town of St. George's (a UNESCO World Heritage site), the resort's design is a blend of avant-garde Bermudian design and various cultural influences.

"Bermuda has long served as an exclusive destination for the global luminaries, making it the ideal location to debut a glamorous new St. Regis resort. Much like the island, St. Regis is steeped in rich history, offering a storied past and exciting future," said George Fleck, vice president and global brand leader for St. Regis Hotels & Resorts. "The St. Regis brand's founding family, the Astors, spent time on this beautiful island more than a century ago. Now, the House of Astor's celebrated traditions and rituals will bring this visionary spirit, avant-garde style and impeccable service back to Bermuda where our address is your muse."

The resort spans the soft sands of St. Catherine's Beach (one of the best on the island), and is the first Marriott International luxury brand property to debut on the island. Inspired by the hotel collection's founding family, the Astors, the resort offers the ultimate "leisure travel" experience that is truly first class.

With 120 elegant guest rooms, including 21 suites and an ultra-luxury residential development offering two and three-bedroom homes, each guest room features a private balcony with stunning views of the ocean and Fort St. Catherine.

Guests can dine on sophisticated and flavorful cuisine at several different establishments, including an all-day restuarant called Lina (named after Caroline Astor) with light and fresh menu items perfect for a hot summer day. In the evening, guests can get a hearty steakhouse meal at BLT Steak NY. And at the St. Regis Bar, they can socialize, drink cocktails, and enjoy light bites. The resort is also debuting the Gates Bay Mary, a unique twist on the Bloody Mary with native fennel, Goslings Gold Seal Rum, Outerbridge's Original Sherry Peppers Sauce, and a special spice mix.

Aside from enjoying the sun, surf, and sand, the resort also offers both an adult and a family pool where guests can retreat to a private cabana. The St. Regis Spa also has an excellent menu of treatments to truly help guests get some rest and relaxation, featuring products by Sothys. Children can also enjoy the St. Regis Children's Club while parents play a round at the historic and scenic Five Forts Golf Course.

Aerial view of the golf course at The St. Regis Bermuda Resort Credit: Courtesy of The St. Regis Bermuda Resort

And at night, adults can enjoy a night at the casino, planned to open later in 2021. The 5,500 square-foot gaming floor offers a variety of options for guests looking to roll the dice, in addition to a salon privé with two private tables.

"The St. Regis Bermuda Resort promises to be an enchanted beachfront oasis for guests and local luminaries alike," said Jan Vanhaelewyn, general manager at The St. Regis Bermuda Resort. "With bespoke service, exquisite design, outstanding culinary venues, the historic Five Forts Golf Course, and more than a dash of glamour, we hope to inspire and contribute to the local hospitality landscape and help elevate luxury in this iconic leisure destination."

In addition, the resort also features 10,989 square-feet of event space for executive retreats, family gatherings, weddings, and more. For more information or reservations, visit the St. Regis Bermuda website.