This Adorable Hotel in Maine Teamed Up With Sperry Shoes for a Quintessential New England Vacation
The Yachtsman Hotel & Marina Club wants you to get to the water this summer.
Nothing screams “New England summer” quite like a fresh pair of Sperry shoes. Throw in a stay at the Yachtsman Hotel & Marina Club in Kennebunkport, Maine with a pair of iconic kicks and you’ve got a summer to remember.
This summer, the hotel by the sea is teaming up with Sperry to create a package to please the most discerning shoe-loving travelers. Together, they are offering “Therapy by the Sea,” a package meant to help people have a relaxing (and stylish) vacation to remember.
The hotel package, which starts at $1,295, includes a two-night stay at the Yachtsman Hotel & Marina Club. It also includes two pairs of Sperry summer boat shoes that will be waiting in each guest’s room upon arrival, along with a VIP reservation at the Yacht Rock Bar by Sperry. There, guests can chill out with two complimentary handcrafted cocktails that are inspired by the shoe brand. The bar, the hotel explained in a statement, is a nautical-themed alfresco experience that also comes with a custom-built, yacht-inspired photo installation designed to replicate the bow of a boat, making it the ideal Instagram destination.
As part of the stay, guests will also have the chance to take a two-hour canoe or kayak ride right from the Kennebunkport Marina and will be gifted a signature Yachtsman Sea Love candle, made locally in Kennebunkport, to take home with them to remember the trip forever. Guests can check out this offering now through Oct. 31, 2020.
And, for those looking for a bit more responsible fun, the hotel is also offering a Socially Distant Fun upgrade to rooms so guests can maximize their time on their private patio and secluded gardens. The upgrades options include The KPorter, which is a classic mini-bar set-up in each guest’s bungalow for $55.00, The Can Can, a selection of eight of the hotel’s favorite canned wines and cocktails for $45.00, and the PG13, which is a selection of no or low alcohol drinks for $35.00. Or, guests can book the Classic Yachtsman, which means they’ll have a classic Painkiller and Rum punch drink, pre-made for their enjoyment (2 of each) for $40.00. This way, you can kick up your Sperry shoes and toast to a summer vacation well spent.