This Adorable Hotel in Maine Teamed Up With Sperry Shoes for a Quintessential New England Vacation

This summer, the hotel by the sea is teaming up with Sperry to create a package to please the most discerning shoe-loving travelers. Together, they are offering “Therapy by the Sea,” a package meant to help people have a relaxing (and stylish) vacation to remember.

The hotel package, which starts at $1,295, includes a two-night stay at the Yachtsman Hotel & Marina Club. It also includes two pairs of Sperry summer boat shoes that will be waiting in each guest’s room upon arrival, along with a VIP reservation at the Yacht Rock Bar by Sperry. There, guests can chill out with two complimentary handcrafted cocktails that are inspired by the shoe brand. The bar, the hotel explained in a statement, is a nautical-themed alfresco experience that also comes with a custom-built, yacht-inspired photo installation designed to replicate the bow of a boat, making it the ideal Instagram destination.

Image zoom Yachtsman Hotel & Marina Club

As part of the stay, guests will also have the chance to take a two-hour canoe or kayak ride right from the Kennebunkport Marina and will be gifted a signature Yachtsman Sea Love candle, made locally in Kennebunkport, to take home with them to remember the trip forever. Guests can check out this offering now through Oct. 31, 2020.