One of the Best Hotels in Paris Just Opened a New Club and Spa — We Got a First Look Inside

Published on August 20, 2022
Inside the new Ritz Paris Club & Spa, elegant interiors
© Jerome Galland

Paris's legendary Ritz hotel has long been considered one of the best places to call your home-away-from-home in the French capital, coming in at No. 7 on Travel + Leisure's 2022 World's Best Awards list of top Paris hotels. But the property also emerges as a top wellness and beauty destination in the City of Light as it just debuted a newly renovated spa and club facilities that perfectly embody the timeless elegance of Paris.

Located on — and accessible from — 17 Place Vendôme, the Ritz Club & Spa greets its visitors with an exquisite (and Instagram-worthy) feature: a spherical pendant light composed of hundreds of delicate porcelain flowers. Blooms are actually at the core of the facility's interior aesthetic and offerings.

Inside the new Ritz Paris Club & Spa, elegant interiors
© Jerome Galland

"Flowers are the vibrant heart of this timeless new destination inspired by important women in the hotel's history," Natalie Bader Messian, a member of the board of directors of the Ritz Paris, said in a statement released to T+L.

Edelweiss, iris, orchid, and rose motifs adorn the walls and lend their names to the intimate treatment rooms, while intricate porcelain flowers cover the ceilings. Four exclusive massage treatments also honor the flowers they are named after. The rebalancing "Iris" is inspired by Korean relaxation techniques; the relaxing "Edelweiss" focuses on the white flower's soothing properties; toning "Jasmine" offers a physical and muscular boost; and the "Rose Ritual" includes an invigorating rose body scrub.

All face and body treatments start with a relaxing massage of the face, neck, and shoulders to prepare the skin for the exclusive Biologique Recherche products used in the facility.

Inside the new Ritz Paris Club & Spa, elegant interiors
© Jerome Galland

David Mallet's hair salon, Serge Lutens-approved beauty and makeup services, and a wellness nail treatment in collaboration with French vegan nail polish brand Manucurist are just some of the other offerings that await visitors.

Inside the new Ritz Paris Club & Spa, elegant interiors
© Jerome Galland

But the crown jewel of the Ritz Club & Spa has to be the spectacular indoor swimming pool. The 52-by-30-foot pool is clad in a whopping 600,000 mosaic tiles, has built-in speakers, and sits under a divine 1,900 square foot "trompe l'oeil" sky ceiling. The nearby bar serves a healthy menu inspired by the benefits of plants and flowers.

The spa is now open to hotel guests and members of the Club & Spa. Members have access to the gym, private coaching, weekly workout classes, and of course, the spa facilities. Learn more about Ritz Paris's new spa here.

