This Belize Resort Is Offering a Digital Detox Package for Stressed Out Moms — Mimosas and Massages Included

Last year, many parents were forced to put in overtime. Not only did they have to handle Zoom meetings for work, they became at-home tutors while kids took Zoom classes, chefs for every single meal at home — and just, you know, had to handle living through a pandemic. It's been a hectic 18 months.

So, as many kids are finally back in school, the Naia Resort and Spa in Belize is offering a special Zoom Mom Digital Detox package especially for stressed-out moms in need of a few days off the grid.

The package includes tons of de-stressing perks like a daily spa treatment and evening happy hours. But what's particularly unique about this package is that parents can choose to participate in a daily digital phone detox — meaning they'll be completely unreachable for as long as they choose each day (a true 21st-century luxury).

Each day, moms can indulge in morning mimosas and evening happy hours. They'll also have complimentary use of all water sports equipment and bicycles, plus access to fitness classes. They can also partake in a lagoon tour and spend every single day at the spa, enjoying a signature massage or a spiritual cleansing ceremony.

But, of course, the biggest perk of the package is the ability to wander the resort, a private 200-acre reserve on the Caribbean Sea. There's no schedule. No meetings to make. And completely unlimited pool time.

Best of all, the experience is more cultural than many other resorts. Belizean culture is woven into the resort from the traditional dishes served, ingredients used at the spa, and decor made by local artists.

The five-day/four-night package includes all meals, daily local drinks (including beer, rum, and vodka) and accommodations in one of the resort's stunning studio beach houses.

For more information or to book the package, email "info@naiaresortandspa.com" or call 888-439-5866.