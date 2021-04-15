These Mother’s Day-themed Activities in Puerto Rico Are the Best Way to Tell Your Mom You Love Her

Your mom doesn't need another bouquet of flowers or fuzzy slippers this year. She needs a good vacation.

Mother's Day is on May 9, which means there is just a little bit of time left to show your mom how much you love her with a trip to Puerto Rico. Luckily, a number of resorts are launching special rates and experiences for you and your mom to share — as well as some virtual offerings that can be shared at home if you're not ready to travel yet.

The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort Spa in Rio Grande, Puerto Rico is offering a relaxing spa treatment at their Iridium Spa. The Mother & Daughter Spa Package is the perfect way for moms and their kids to bond and destress together after a very long year. Expectant mothers can also take advantage of the spa's PreNatal Massage treatment, which includes warm, stress relieving oil with essence of sweet almond and macadamia.

Or if you prefer a way to relax in a more natural setting, visit the Coamo Thermal Baths near Coamo, Puerto Rico for a day of soaking in natural hot spring water that has a reputation for having "healing powers." Legend has it that they are actually explorer Juan Ponce de León's famous Fountain of Youth. Entry for the hot springs is $3.35 for non-residents. And as with any spa or travel experience, it is important to review Puerto Rico's COVID-19 guidelines for a safe stay.

There are also plenty of things to do in Puerto Rico aside from the spa. The popular Flavors of San Juan Food & Culture Tour lets you and your mom share a love of food and learn more about the delicious cuisine of Puerto Rico. This tour allows guests to try new flavors by connecting them with local food makers. Tours are available every day and there are different food journeys to choose from, starting at $59.

Puerto Rico aerial view Credit: Courtesy of The St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort

If you can't get to the island any time soon, give your mom a special care package filled with delicious Puerto Rican foods until you can both travel again. The P.S. I love You Care Package from Puerto Rico includes some traditional flavors and products from Puerto Rico like coffee, seasonings, and snacks, and is delivered right to your (or your mom's) home. This package is available for $29.99 on the Brands of Puerto Rico website.

And if your mom is a caffeine fiend, she'll love El Coquí Puerto Rican Coffee. The full-bodied, creamy, buttery, and somewhat chocolatey coffee is one of the most popular brands from Puerto Rico. This brand of coffee is available for only $7.99 per package on the Brands of Puerto Rico website. There are also many other coffee brands from the country to explore, which can be found on the Discover Puerto Rico website.

For more information about planning a trip to Puerto Rico, or even bring the experience into your home, visit the Discover Puerto Rico main website.