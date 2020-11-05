Need to Escape? This Hotel in St. Bart's Will Send a Private Plane to Pick You Up

There’s getting away from it all and then there’s truly escaping in style. Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa’s new getaway is firmly in the latter.

The chic hotel in St. Bart's is pulling out all the stops when it comes to ensuring its guests can get away for a luxury vacation while social distancing from everyone else. Its new package, called Ultimate Escapism, includes a private jet, private yacht, and a luxury suite with its own private pool so travelers can soak up the sun in complete solitude.

Image zoom Credit: Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa

To make the package come to life, Le Barthelemy is teaming up with the private jet service Tradewind Aviation to offer “door to door” service from the guest’s home right to the hotel. Then, guests will check into their luxury suite where they can take a dip in their personal oceanfront plunge pool before heading out in the evening to hit the high seas on their own personal sunset cruise aboard a private yacht. Don’t worry, there will be plenty of Champagne on board the vessel — and it’s all included within the package.

But, the luxury doesn’t have to stop there. Those interested in an even more indulgent package can upgrade their stay with private access to the hotel’s holistic oasis known as Le Spa. The spa, in partnership with La Mer, has created a true sanctuary that includes a hammam, sauna, hydrotherapy pools, and a tea salon. Guests upgrading the package will also get exclusive access to the gym facilities, which happens to be home to St. Bart’s most elite trainers, who are all ready and willing to train you. Private spa treatments are also available right in guests’ suites, too.

Image zoom Credit: Le Barthelemy Hotel & Spa

The Ultimate Escapism package begins at $22,800 and is based on double occupancy and round-trip private flights for two from the U.S. to St. Bart’s. Travelers can inquire directly for specific door-to-door pricing. Learn more on the hotel’s website.