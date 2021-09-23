This Utah resort is taking the hotel check-in experience to a whole new level.

Forget Checking in — You Can Skydive Into This Gorgeous Utah Luxury Resort

Most hotel check-ins are forgettable: You walk up to a desk, get your keys, and maybe sip on a welcome drink as you make your way to your room. But not at Sorrel River Ranch, a resort that sits at the edge of the Colorado River in scenic eastern Utah near Arches National Park.

At this gorgeous Utah resort spanning more than 240 pristine acres, guests can skydive in to kick off their dreamy vacation set against a backdrop of arches, rivers, canyons, and mesas.

Skydiving into Sorrel River Ranch Resort and Spa in Utah Credit: Courtesy of Sorrel River Ranch Resort and Spa

Sorrel River Ranch's Above & Beyond Adventure package carries a price tag of nearly $10,000 for two guests over four nights, and it starts with a priceless experience: the chance to skydive into the resort.

Guests arriving at the airport in Moab, Utah, are met by skydivers for a 15-minute plane ride above the Colorado River Valley before jumping in tandem toward the resort's landing pad where their bags and cabins await. It's the ultimate way to make an entrance to a dream vacation filled with horseback riding, mountain biking, rock climbing, river rafting, and relaxing in one of the most beautiful parts of the country.

Skydiving into Sorrel River Ranch Resort and Spa in Utah Credit: Courtesy of Sorrel River Ranch Resort and Spa

The package includes accommodations with river views, some meals, massages, and a sunrise horseback ride. Guests also have access to tennis and volleyball courts, a petting zoo, and the canyoneering and rock climbing opportunities that make this part of the American Southwest such a popular destination.

And when the sun goes down and skies get dark, resort guests will find that they're in a prime location for stargazing. They'll even have the opportunity to learn how Utah's light-pollution policies make this a truly magical place after dark. Owner Elizabeth Rad tells Travel + Leisure, "Education is built into everything we offer because it is crucial to us that our guests leave Moab with more than memories."