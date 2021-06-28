It's a view you've just got to see.

NYC's Party Scene Is Getting a Tropical Upgrade That Includes Stunning Views and Rooftop Pool

New York City's rooftop scene is about to get a major upgrade.

On July 1, Somewhere Nowhere, the city's newest lounge, nightclub, and rooftop pool is set to open, providing "New Yorkers and visitors from around the world with an enchanted, wanderlust getaway from Manhattan's busy city streets."

The rooftop pool at Somewhere Nowhere NYC Credit: Courtesy of Somewhere Nowhere

The two-level 5,156-square-foot indoor and outdoor space is located at the top of the Renaissance Hotel, taking over the 38th and 39th floors. Its vantage point provides an unparalleled 360-degree view of the city.

The view from Somewhere Nowhere NYC Credit: Dan Nilsen/Courtesy of Somewhere Nowhere

"We wanted to redefine what a rooftop experience in NYC could be for our clients. When designing the space, we were able to create what we had always imagined - from the stunning views from within a secret rooftop garden perched high in the sky with its own pool," Sameer Qureshi, co-founder of El Grupo SN, which oversees the project, shared in a statement. "Our focus will be singularly on delivering the best hospitality experience to everyone that honors us with a visit."

The rooftop lounge was designed by acclaimed architect firm Stonehill Taylor who made the "fairytale-like concept" come to life with its arched entryway leading guests through a passageway where they are met with custom art pieces of gnomes and fireflies, neon signs, and lantern sconces.

According to the team, Somewhere Nowhere will take guests on a journey, "tantalizing all five senses" with its state-of-the-art sound system, custom light fixtures illuminating the art, and even a tailor-made scent sprayed throughout.

"When guests arrive at Somewhere Nowhere, they will be welcomed into something truly magical," Nathan Leong, co-founder of El Grupo SN, added. "We have created a full sensory-driven experience designed to amaze and enchant every guest on every night."

Interior of Somewhere Nowhere NYC Credit: Dan Nilsen/Courtesy of Somewhere Nowhere

A bar at Somewhere Nowhere NYC Credit: Dan Nilsen/Courtesy of Somewhere Nowhere

Somewhere Nowhere will put on daily programming including pool parties, DJ sets, live music events, an immersive dinner series with magic show, and more. And, throughout the year, it will serve up seasonal menus by Chef Fabrizio Facchini. Menu items will include fresh grated truffled grilled cheese, Impossible sliders, avocado blossom and lobster rolls, and more. These all perfectly pair with its cocktail menu, which includes the use of hibiscus and passionfruit to add to the tropical vibe.

"As we ideated the concept for Somewhere Nowhere, we wanted to create an all-day experience that is completely unexpected," Leong said. "Sameer and I imagined a space that openly welcomes people and cultures, and where everyone can come together and experience great drinks, delicious food, eclectic music, and avant-garde programming. We want guests to know that on any given night, anything can happen at Somewhere Nowhere."