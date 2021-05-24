Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection is back better than ever.

The award-winning resort in Napa Valley unveiled to Travel + Leisure the result of its $30 million redesign that included newly built suites and the renovation of all guest rooms and public spaces, which somehow made an already beautiful place all the more spectacular. But, the redesign's crowning jewel may be the new renovations at Solbar, the hotel's existing restaurant, along with the opening of Picobar, the resort's second dining space.

"We are thrilled to unveil the reimagined Solage, Auberge Resorts Collection," Todd Cilano, general manager of Solage and regional vice president, Auberge Resorts Collection, shared in a statement. "Solage has always been a home away from home for ardent foodies, vintners, and wellness lovers seeking Napa Valley's particularly enviable version of 'the good life.' The redesign delivers more open-air social space than ever before and a vibrant and modern resort experience that keeps true to Solage's cool and comfortable wine country roots."

The entire renovation was conceived by a team of leading designers and architects, including Napa Valley architect Howard Backen and the Los Angeles-based design agency, Studio Collective. According to the resort, Studio Collective drew inspiration from "the rustic yet refined charm of the surrounding Napa Valley landscapes and vineyards," to craft a palate of natural materials and neutral hues.

"The design of Solage focuses on the organic over the ornate and comfort, not complex," Adam Goldstein, principal and design director at Studio Collective, said. "We have created a space that is true to both Calistoga's and Auberge's roots, and a property that is equal parts casual and cozy, while providing guests with an air of simple sophistication."

With the renovations, the hotel is also unveiling eleven newly built cottage-style suites, including two, two-bedroom Estate Suites and nine, one-bedroom Orchard Suites. Each suite now comes with its own private outdoor patio, shower, and soaking tub, so guests can relax while taking in the gorgeous views of the Palisades and Mayacamas Mountains. One of the Estate Suites even comes with a 100-year-old Valley Oak Tree sitting on the patio.

Each Estate Suite also comes with its own set of bikes and a designated Mercedes-Benz for the duration of the guest's stay so they can get around with ease. And just in case that wasn't luxurious enough for you, guests will also find an in-room oxygen bar experience and a Napa Pantry mini-bar filled with local items from Napa's iconic Oakville Grocery just in case they need a snack or even fresher air than outside.

And, of course, we can't forget about the resort's iconic pool, which got a little facelift to include private cabanas, lounge spaces, a new state-of-the-art jetted hot tub, and a new expansive pool deck where "detox, retox and repeat become second nature."