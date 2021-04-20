This Rome Workcation Package Includes Park Yoga, Italian Lessons, and a Pasta-making Class

Plus, visitors can relax on the rooftop lounge right in the center of Italian capital.

The only thing better than working from home? Working from a five-star hotel in a former 19th-century palazzo right in the center of Rome. And the Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese is ensuring that it happens in utmost style with its new workcation package.

Located close to some of Rome's most famous attractions — the Trevi Fountain, Spanish Steps, and Villa Medici — the 78-room hotel, which just debuted a stunning renovation in 2019, is already enough of a draw. But it's sweetening the pot even more with a package that includes three customizable yoga classes on the terrace or nearby Villa Borghese park, a Roman pasta-making course with executive chef Giuseppe D'Alessio, 10 hours of Italian lessons, wine tasting, and a running or walking tour with stops at the Roman Forum, Colosseum, and St. Peter's Square led by a former Italian National Olympic Committee coach who also has an advanced degree in art history.

On top of that, there's round-trip private transportation from Rome's Fiumicino Airport or the main railway station, virtual concierge service, and 20% off all food and beverage at the hotel, including at the seventh-floor rooftop lounge and restaurant, Settimo, which boasts panoramic city views.

All that, along with a stay in one of the new spacious suites, starts at €900 (about $1,082) a night, with additional double rooms starting at €1250 (about $1,504). The offer is valid for stays of 14 nights or more.

The included perks are only a portion of the offerings at Sofitel Rome Villa Borghese — other unique add-ons include e-biking on the ancient Appian Way, lunch at the pope's summer residence Castel Gandolfo, outdoor watercolor painting classes, floral workshops, and more. Audrey Hepburn fans can even take a "Roman Holiday" tour on a Vespa.