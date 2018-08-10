You Can Sleep in the Belly of a Giant Snake at This Amazing Mexico City Airbnb

Aztec legend reveres the feathered serpent god Quetzalcóatl. The master of wind, air, and learning is still a mythic figure in Mexico — but the legend is particularly vibrant just north of Mexico City.

About 30 minutes outside of downtown Mexico City, a gigantic tiled serpent slithers across the forest. And it's available for rent.

Quetzalcoatl Airbnb, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Newly listed on Airbnb is Nido de Quetzalcóatl, or Quetzalcoatl's Nest. Up to 10 people can sleep across four bedrooms in the belly of the beast. From round windows throughout the snake's body, guests have views of the surrounding park.

Quetzalcoatl Airbnb, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Guests can wander around the fantastic structure, walking in and out of the serpent's mouth or lounging by the nearby reflecting pools. Labyrinths, tunnels, and flower gardens invite visitors to explore the nature of the 5,000-square-meter site. The park is full of caves and caverns, one of which inspired the architect to design his modern Aztec building.

Quetzalcoatl Airbnb, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

Quetzalcoatl Airbnb, Mexico Credit: Courtesy of Airbnb

"One day, I thought that the mouth of the cave resembled a snake's head with open jaws," Mexican architect Javier Senosiain said of the project. "It seemed a virtual snake going in and out of the land. We decided then to add a tail and call it Quetzalcoatl."