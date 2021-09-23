Make your summer vacation last just a little longer with these September deals.

The SLS Hotels in Miami Are Offering Huge Savings to Keep Summer Going — but You Have to Act Fast

Hospitality brand sbe wants to help you keep the summer vibes going just a little longer with a few epic specials across four of its Miami properties.

"The SLS Hotels in Miami offer quite the dynamic set of entertainment, relaxation, design, and flavors for travelers of all types," sbe said in a statement shared with Travel + Leisure. "Offering top-tier dining at Katsuya, Fi'lia, Salvaje, and The Bazaar by José Andrés coupled with the pool and beach party vibes at Hyde Beach, an urban oasis rooftop Altitude pool at SLS Brickell, two very relaxing exclusive rooftop pools and tennis courts at Hyde Midtown and SLS Lux, and iconic nightlife venue SAAM Lounge, choosing Miami as your next travel destination is a no brainer."

The rooftop garden at SLS LUX Brickell Credit: Ryan Forbes/Courtesy of SLS Hotels

Available until the end of September, The SLS Brickell, SLS LUX, and Hyde Midtown Miami will all offer "Spontaneous Little Stays" with those making last-minute, day-of, or night-of bookings in mind. From 3 p.m. local time each day, guests can select the 'spontaneous' special online and get rates starting at $199 for the SLS Brickell), $249 for the SLS LUX), and $169 for Hyde Midtown.

For those close by, the hotel company is also offering the "Love Our Locals" special for anyone in the neighborhood who needs a little staycation escape.

"Our doors are open and we welcome locals to feel at home," the company explained. "Escape the ordinary and enjoy the comforts of fresh air poolside, good food, and pristine rooms at a friendly rate for our fellow Floridians and neighboring states. We're waiving the $25 daily facility and granting access to rooftop pools and in-room high-speed WiFi at no additional charge."

View of Salvaje at Hyde Midtown Credit: Courtesy of SLS Hotels

The hotel group is also offering a "Stay Longer and Save" special, which provides guests 15% off for a 2-night stay, 20% off for a 3-night stay, and 25% off for a 4-night stay.

And, the SLS Brickell is also exclusively offering a "Midweek Escape" package, which includes a complimentary poolside cabana experience with fruits and water included for stays Monday through Thursday.

With deals like these in the beautiful Miami weather, who says the summer season is over?