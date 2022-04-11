SLS Barcelona, the hotel brand's first European property, will treat its guests to beautiful sea views.

This New Waterfront Hotel in Barcelona Will Offer Stunning Views, 3 Swimming Pools, and a Sky Bar — Get a Sneak Peek

Exterior of the Forum Hotel in Barcelona from the street

Known for its sophisticated aesthetic, innovative culinary experiences, and unexpected design accents that blend creativity, luxury, and style, SLS hotels have always offered guests a distinct and memorable experience at some of the most popular destinations around the world. So, it comes as no surprise that the brand's first European outpost will be in one of the continent's most-visited — and art-savvy — cities: Barcelona.

Aerial view of the Forum Hotel in Barcelona on the water Credit: Courtesy of SLS Barcelona | Ennismore

Ennismore, the company behind the SLS brand, announced today that it has partnered with ActivumSG Capital Management to launch SLS Barcelona. The new property, slated to open in the second half of 2024, is already under construction in the city's trendy 22@ district, the former industrial area undergoing a major transformation as Barcelona's tech hub and arguably coolest neighborhood.

The 337,000-square-foot, 490-room waterfront property will offer gorgeous views of the Mediterranean (that guests will be able to enjoy from their balconies, as every room will have one). Facilities will include three swimming pools, a ballroom, a spa and beauty salon, and a wellness center. Two restaurants, a sky bar, a beach club, and a pool bar and grill will round out the hotel's impressive list of amenities.

"SLS Barcelona is in a great location that offers so much to guests. We're excited about creating the ultimate luxury destination that guests will be torn to leave if they choose to explore the other delights of this great city," Chadi Farhat, SLS brand chief operating officer at Ennismore, said in a press release shared with Travel + Leisure.

The Forum Hotel in Barcelona seem from walkway Credit: Courtesy of SLS Barcelona | Ennismore

Guests of the SLS Barcelona will have direct access to the beach and one of the city's major outdoor music venues. Those who would like to explore the city's historic center will be a short car or bus ride away. The 22@ district is the Catalonian capital's innovation and technology heart, and it's home to a vibrant mix of boutiques, restaurants, and museums.

"SLS Barcelona will be a distinctive glamorous lifestyle destination, supported by the powerful reach of the Ennismore and Accor's distribution network," added Saul Goldstein, founder and chief executive officer of ActivumSG.