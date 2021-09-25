The Maldives Is Getting Another Stunning Hotel on a Private Island — Complete With Dreamy Overwater Villas

Aerial view of Six Senses Kanuhura, on the Private Island Hideaway of Lhaviyani Atoll in the Maldives

Six Senses is known for bringing upscale amenities, exclusive experiences, and a relaxing atmosphere everywhere it opens a new hotel. And since few places exude more luxury than the Maldives, the brand is getting ready to debut its second property in the idyllic destination.

Instead of building from the group up, however, Six Senses will work on its second collaboration with Singapore-based Hotel Properties Limited (HPL) to rebrand the already popular Kanuhura resort.

Encompassing three private islands — two deserted neighboring islands and Kanuhura itself — the property will offer the Maldives' signature combination of white sands, turquoise waters, and lush greenery. Also synonymous with this archipelago nation? Luxurious accommodations with unbeatable views. And guests at the new property can expect nothing less.

The resort currently has 80 private villas, both on the beach and over the water. Throughout the rebranding process in the coming months, the accommodations will be upgraded to add private pools in the overwater villas and new family suites.

Other property enhancements will include fresh dining concepts, as well as new wellness programming. Meanwhile, those who prefer something more active will find water activities and high-performance equipment that allows for nearby turtle safaris, access to 40 dive sites, and more — all while learning about ocean conservation.

At the forefront of all the changes will be Six Senses' unique ethos.

"Six Senses Kanuhura is a unique opportunity to combine our three best-loved ideals in life: sustainability, wellness, and locally themed experiences," said Neil Jacobs, CEO of Six Senses, in a press release shared with Travel + Leisure. "By day, your feet will be sandy and your hair salty. By night, surrender to the spa and your skin will be smoothed, your soul will be soothed, and your mood will be as sparkling as your sundowner."

Kanuhura will officially adopt the Six Senses brand in 2022. Until then, travelers interested in visiting can book through the Kanuhura Maldives website and IHG.com. For more information about Six Senses, including its other property in the Maldives, visit the brand's official website.