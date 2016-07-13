This Incredible Safari Property Has a Wine Boutique, a 'Winter Lodge,' and a Smoothie Bar
Incredible Safari Lodge
Credit: Courtesy of Singita
For well-heeled travelers who require a bit — OK, a lot — of luxury with their African safari adventures, there's a new option to consider: the newly revamped Singita Lebombo Lodge, located on the fringes of Kruger National Park in South Africa.
After four months of renovations, the safari lodge has reopened with an expanded menu of amenities and high-design facilities.
Now, in addition to its 15 loft suites, spa, and fitness center, Lebombo is home to a winter lounge and library, a multi-media room, wine boutique, interactive kitchen and rooftop dining area, a smoothie and espresso bar, and a 25-metre lap pool. Another recent addition is two family suites with private pools that can be linked together to form a private, four-bedroom villa. And remember — all of this is spread amongst the wild terrain of Singita’s privately leased, 33,000-acre concession within Kruger National Park.
But more about the lodge’s new look.
Lebombo brought in Sally Tsiliyiannis of GAPP Architects & Urban Designers, and Cécile & Boyd for interiors, who took a less-is-more approach to the redesign. “Singita Lebombo is defined by elegant yet playful, meditative spaces immersed in a dramatic landscape of giant euphorbia trees," the lodge describes. "Bold and contemporary, sculptural and organic, the light-filled, low-slung, glass-walled, linear silhouettes of the lodge have an impermanence about them, as if they are floating between the river and sky."
The designers took inspiration from the nature around them, utilizing stone-washed linens, gauzy drapes, and textured wood to give the lodge its calming new look. But perhaps the best part of the lodge’s redesign is their commitment to conservation tourism, anti-poaching efforts, and sustainable energy. (The lodge’s new solar power installation supports everything from energy efficient air-conditioning, to the pumps used for providing water.)
More photos, below:
Credit: Courtesy of Singita
The newly renovated lounge.
Credit: Courtesy of Singita
The pool.
Credit: Courtesy of Singita
A suite at the lodge.
Credit: Courtesy of Singita
A guest receiving an outdoor massage.
Credit: Courtesy of Singita
A view from one of the lodge's villas.
Credit: Courtesy of Singita
The view from the pool.
Credit: Courtesy of Singita
The dining area.
Credit: Courtesy of Singita
Patrons enjoying lunch, with a surprise guest appearance.
Credit: Courtesy of Singita
A dining area in one of the villas.
Credit: Courtesy of Singita
An exquisitely presented salmon entrée.
Credit: Courtesy of Singita
The deck bar.
Credit: Courtesy of Singita
A lounge area in one of the villas.
Credit: Courtesy of Singita
The indoor long bar.