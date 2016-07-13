This Incredible Safari Property Has a Wine Boutique, a 'Winter Lodge,' and a Smoothie Bar Skip gallery slides Save More View All Start Slideshow Incredible Safari Lodge Credit: Courtesy of Singita



After four months of renovations, the



Now, in addition to its 15 loft suites, spa, and fitness center, Lebombo is home to a winter lounge and library, a multi-media room, wine boutique, interactive kitchen and rooftop dining area, a smoothie and espresso bar, and a 25-metre lap pool. Another recent addition is two family suites with private pools that can be linked together to form a private, four-bedroom villa. And remember — all of this is spread amongst the wild terrain of Singita’s privately leased, 33,000-acre concession within Kruger National Park.



But more about the lodge’s new look.



Lebombo brought in Sally Tsiliyiannis of GAPP Architects & Urban Designers, and Cécile & Boyd for interiors, who took a less-is-more approach to the redesign. “Singita Lebombo is defined by elegant yet playful, meditative spaces immersed in a dramatic landscape of giant euphorbia trees," the lodge describes. "Bold and contemporary, sculptural and organic, the light-filled, low-slung, glass-walled, linear silhouettes of the lodge have an impermanence about them, as if they are floating between the river and sky."



The designers took inspiration from the nature around them, utilizing stone-washed linens, gauzy drapes, and textured wood to give the lodge its calming new look. But perhaps the best part of the lodge’s redesign is their commitment to conservation tourism, anti-poaching efforts, and sustainable energy. (The lodge’s new solar power installation supports everything from energy efficient air-conditioning, to the pumps used for providing water.)



