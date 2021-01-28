Sheraton Hotels & Resorts are hoping to come out of the pandemic looking a bit brighter and better than ever before.

Sheraton Is on a $1 Billion Renovation Spree — Here's What the New Hotels Will Look Like

One of Marriott's biggest business-travel brands set out on a roughly $1 billion refresh more than two years ago, and the first of the new-look hotels are now opening their doors to guests.

Properties in Denver, Dubai, Phoenix, and Tel Aviv are among the hotels with the latest in guest room design, lobby amenities, and contemporary coffee bars.

"Sheraton is a brand focused on bringing the community together," says Amanda Nichols, senior director and global brand leader of Sheraton Hotels. "Although the way we gather right now may have changed, we believe the need to gather will always be there."

The global overhaul will hit more than 40 hotels by the end of next year, Sheraton says, which represents about 10 percent of the brand's 446-property portfolio that spans 74 countries. If all goes to plan, Nichols says, the work "would represent close to $1 billion in investment from our owners."

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Sheraton

Key to the new hotels is a reimagined lobby with ample work spaces, private (and soundproof) cabins for making calls, and a Coffee Bar Bar that does espresso drinks by day and espresso martinis by night.

"The lobby and public spaces will blend together seamlessly in an open, sprawling, one-stop-shop layout, which seems less like a lobby and more like a modern-day town square," a spokesperson tells Travel + Leisure.

"When it comes to the core of the new brand vision, what we stand for and our design strategies, the pandemic has not meant a wholesale change, as we take a much longer-term view on these things," Nichols adds. "In the current environment, the new lobby lends itself to open, free-flowing spaces, allowing guests to work and relax without being on top of other people, while being mindful of social distance."

Guest rooms are also getting updates, with adjustable desks, tons of power plugs, plenty of task lighting, and up-leveled showers stocked with Gilchrist & Soames products. (One thing won't be changing: those Sheraton Sleep Experience beds.)

"When you're looking to evolve a brand like Sheraton, one with such a rich heritage and an emotional connection for so many people, you have to be really thoughtful to not make too many changes too quickly," Nichols says.

Needless to say, cleanliness and health protocols remain a part of Sheraton's operations for now. "These protocols include mandated mask-wearing for all guests and associates within the hotel, and the use of electrostatic sprayers and the highest classification of disinfectants recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and World Health Organization to sanitize surfaces throughout hotels," the company says in a statement.

Here's the complete list of newly refreshed Sheraton properties so far: