It looks almost too good to be true.

This New London Hotel Suite Comes With Shopping Sprees, Butler Service, and a Rolls-Royce — for $22,000 a Night

Before the scandals and intrigue of Maurizio Gucci and Patrizia Reggiani — depicted in the latest Lady Gaga-fronted "House of Gucci" film — there was Guccio, the man who started it all. From working as a young luggage porter and elevator attendant at London's The Savoy in the late 1800s to spawning one of the world's preeminent fashion dynasties, Guccio's legacy lives on at The Savoy in their recently opened (and downright ravishing) Royal Suite by Gucci, launched to celebrate the Italian brand's centenary.

The living room in The Royal Suite by Gucci Credit: Courtesy of The Savoy

What's included in the nearly $22,000-a-night, high fashion-inspired super-suite? A lot of space, for starters: the 2,852-square-foot residence runs the entire length of The Savoy's fifth floor. Inside is a glamorous retreat fashioned by the Gucci Décor Collection, with deep jewel-toned sofas and chairs, grand floral arrangements, gilded accents and chandeliers, a four-poster bed, and "GG" patterns tastefully — yet ubiquitously — peppered throughout the suite, including the custom wallpaper. There are also million-dollar views of the River Thames and South Bank afforded from every window (and there are many windows).

The dining room in The Royal Suite by Gucci Credit: Courtesy of The Savoy

Upon arrival awaits a chilled bottle of Champagne and Gucci-branded gifts, and in-suite indulgences include daily breakfast and a selection of Italian aperitifs sent to your private bar. The keys come with access to a dedicated Savoy butler, who will take care of requests large and small, from drawing a bath inside the lavish, deep green marble tub to arranging transportation to Gucci's flagship store in the hotel's Rolls-Royce, included in the package.

Gucci bags and perfumes on the vanity in The Royal Suite by Gucci Credit: Courtesy of The Savoy

Though both The Savoy and Gucci are known for timeless luxury, the suite collaboration contains some decidedly modern features, too. Pick up the VR headsets in the drawing room and immerse yourself in Gucci's Aria Collection runway show, recently held at The Savoy; follow the unusual bird chirps to find a projector-illuminated dining room table awash with forest scenes atop Gucci dinnerware; open the left closet in the glossed, cedar-filled dressing room for a digital surprise. Fine art collectors can browse the suite's curated works from Christie's and purchase the likes of an early Lucien Freud drawing (located in the drawing room, fittingly), with a scan of a QR code.

The bedroom in The Royal Suite by Gucci Credit: Courtesy of The Savoy

As tough as it might be to pry oneself from the The Royal Suite by Gucci's pull, there's much luxury to go around within The Savoy's venues, too. When relaxation is in order, a thorough body massage followed by dips in the light-filled indoor pool at the hotel's spa should suffice. For food, the Thames-facing River Restaurant by Gordon Ramsay is a recently opened seafood-focused destination with some of the best oysters in the British capital (ask for the Chef's Selection). There's the classic American Bar which has taken top marks on the World's Best 50 Bars list for several years — and don't be surprised if sultry newcomer Beaufort Bar, churning themed first-rate cocktails in an art deco black-and-gold venue, joins the ranks soon, too.