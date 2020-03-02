These Dreamy Overwater Bungalows in Jamaica Have Glass Floors and Huge Hammocks

With views like this, the only reason to leave your deck is to jump in with a snorkel.

Whether in the Maldives or the Caribbean, overwater accommodations are incredibly romantic. Just imagine stepping out of bed to dip your toes in a turquoise sea, or watching the stars at night to the soundtrack of lapping waves.

Now, imagine all that plus waking up among bungalows that have been arranged to form a heart over the Caribbean Sea.

The overwater bungalows at Jamaica's Sandals South Coast are the grand finale to an overwater trifecta at the sprawling resort: the bar, Latitudes, is encircled by hammocks hanging mere feet above the sea, and the pristine, white and glass Over the Water Chapel is an unforgettable wedding venue.

About a 90-minute drive on roads that wind through Montego Bay's vibrant green hills, Sandals South Coast is filled with lively, familiar tropical resort scenes: poolside volleyball, cabanas in the sand, swim-up bars, catamarans, and paddle boarders. But down a long wooden dock that leads straight to the tip of the heart, the 12 thatched-roof bungalows feel a world away.

With water views from every angle, from the kitchenette and entryway to the king-sized bed to the glass floor and indoor-outdoor shower, there's nothing between you and paradise.

The highlight is the outdoor deck — the perfect launching point for jumping right in with a snorkel — if you can get yourself off the oversized hammock, up from the loungers, and, undoubtedly most difficult of all, out of the luxuriously deep soaking tub.

Fit for two, the tub has a perfect view of the marine life, be it funny-faced needlefish or diving pelicans, of the horizon to enjoy a Caribbean sunset, and of the sky, so you can gaze up at the stars each night.

The bungalows come with around-the-clock butler service, and your butler will draw a bubble and rose petal-topped bath for you to come home to any night you wish.

Rates start at $1,504 per person per night, including all meals (whether that's room service or dining at the resort's nine restaurants), beverages (including a stocked in-room bar), unlimited water sports like scuba diving and snorkeling, fitness classes, and VIP, expedited airport services and transfers. Bookings can be made online.

