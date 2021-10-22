Sandals Resorts Now Have a 'Pizza Butler' to Make Your Vacation Memorable and Delicious

Nothing says "fabulous beach vacation" quite like "pizza butler."

Guests in top-level suites at Sandals Resorts locations can book their own five-star butler service for their stays. The butler is equipped to bring dreams to life — including pizza delivery to private sandy shores (the perfect way to celebrate National Pizza Month).

Even though specialty pizzas may not be the first thing to pop into mind when you think of Sandals, the resort has made a reputation for Dino's Pizzeria. The Italian staple can be found at Sandals locations throughout Jamaica, St. Lucia, Barbados, the Bahamas, Grenada, Antigua and the upcoming Curacao resort (opening April 2022).

Dino's whips up personal wood-fired pizzas like Hawaiian, meat lovers, and classic cheese. And if you book a top-level suite, your butler will bring you a pie anywhere on the resort. (Or if you're in the mood for something else, Sandals offers up to 16 unique restaurants at each resort, with cuisine from around the world.)

Dinos Pizza Bar at a Sandals Resort Credit: Courtesy of Sandals Resorts

Upon check-in, guests in top-level suites will meet their butler. Right away, the butler will give them their cell phone number, which guests can use for requests throughout their stay. When they get a craving for something — say a Hawaiian pizza and cocktails on the beach — guests can text or call their butler who will turn their pizza-inspired dreams into a reality.

Every butler has been trained and certified by the Guild of Professional English Butlers, so they know their stuff. Butlers can also take care of requests like breakfast in bed, unpacking luggage, booking spa appointments, setting up a romantic dinner in your room, blocking off a section of personal beach, and much more.

Butler service is available at 16 different Sandals locations throughout the Caribbean. For more information about how to book butler-level accommodations, visit the Sandals' website.