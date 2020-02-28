You Can Sip Rum Cocktails in a Hammock on the Caribbean Sea at This Overwater Bar in Jamaica

Sandals is no stranger to revolutionizing the overwater experience.

In 2017, Sandals, the all-inclusive powerhouse of the Caribbean and beyond, unveiled the very first overwater bungalows in Jamaica at Sandals South Coast. It was then that people finally got a taste of the good life with 12 bungalows situated over the crystal blue Caribbean waters below. Not to be stopped, the company opened another overwater hotspot, a bar that sits over those cerulean waves just down the road at the Sandals Montego Bay resort

The Latitudes Over Water Bar is open to the warm Caribbean breezes where guests can sit at a barstool to order a drink and take in the view. Or, if they are feeling particularly relaxed, guests are also invited to lay in a hammock above the water and wait for service.

At the bar, Sandals says, it's "welcoming guests with endless pours of Robert Mondavi Twin Oaks wines and premium liquors," and even invites guests to stay long into the night as the bar comes with its own firepits laid out around cozy seating areas on the dock.

Guests looking for a cocktail at the bar will not be disappointed. They may choose from a list of choices including drinks like the Purple Rain, Dirty Banana, or the Lovers Leap. And, those looking for an ice-cold beer can most certainly get one as the bar serves up — what else — Jamaica's own Red Stripe.