This VIP California Vacation Comes With Sunset Sails on the Pacific and Rare Spirits Tastings — for $40,000

San Ysidro Ranch is as idyllic as any destination comes. The 550-acre oasis, located in Montecito, California, offers guests the chance to exchange their day-to-day hustle and bustle for sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean and the Channel Islands and endless gardens filled with ancient olive trees instead. Though any stay at San Ysidro Ranch is spectacular, the hotel is offering a new dream experience that could make it even better.

"For those looking to splurge on something special, let San Ysidro Ranch curate the VIP vacation of your dreams with an immersive ranch experience," a spokesperson for San Ysidro Ranch shared in a statement.

Dining at Sandhouse at San Ysidro Ranch Credit: Courtesy of San Ysidro Ranch

As part of the immersive experience, guests can stay in the two-bedroom Kennedy Cottage, where John and Jackie Kennedy honeymooned, or they can spend their vacation in owner Ty Warner's 6,000-square-foot signature villa, which comes styled to reflect a European home with its own private swimming pool.

Interior of Warner at San Ysidro Ranch Credit: Ahmed Bouazzaoui/Courtesy of San Ysidro Ranch

Beyond the room, the new experience includes all dining and one customized, five-course dinner for two, as well as an exclusive Balvenie Tasting for Two. (San Ysidro Ranch is home to a massive collection of rare spirits, including the Balvenie Chapter 4 Collection, and is the only restaurant offering it in North America.)

The VIP experience includes a daily activity ranging from sunset sailing, private yoga, sound meditation sessions, horseback riding, e-biking, or a curated wine tasting. Guests can also indulge in a day of pampering with a 60-minute Swedish massage, 60-minute Yon-Ka Grande Classique facial, a nature's touch manicure, and a salon wash and style.

Exterior of Churchill at San Ysidro Ranch Credit: Courtesy of San Ysidro Ranch

For a party of two, pricing for three nights of the immersive experience starts at $40,000 for the Kennedy Cottage or $50,000 for Warner Cottage. The package is bookable based on availability, and blackout dates may apply. To reserve your spot, call the property at 805-565-1700.

The gardens at San Ysidro Ranch Credit: Courtesy of San Ysidro Ranch