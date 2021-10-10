This Celeb-loved California Resort Has Dreamy Private Cottages With Outdoor Showers

In this year's iteration of Travel + Leisure's World's Best Awards, San Ysidro Ranch was named one of the best resorts in California, and it's easy to see why. The Santa Barbara property is nestled between citrus groves, olive trees, and a canopy of sycamores, as well as perfectly manicured gardens spilling over with the sweet scents of jasmine, magnolias, and orange blossoms.

San Ysidro Ranch Credit: Courtesy of San Ysidro Ranch

This all sets the scene for a luxurious getaway that's equal parts secluded and romantic — so much so that celebs both modern and historic have checked into San Ysidro Ranch. John and Jackie Kennedy spent their honeymoon at the sprawling 550-acre property, while other notable guests range from Winston Churchill to Gwyneth Paltrow to Justin Bieber.

Whether or not you're a celebrity, San Ysidro Ranch attracts a crowd looking to unwind in a private setting. Accommodations come in the form of 38 bungalow-style cottages, each with its own private entrance, fireplace, outdoor shower, and plunge pool.

San Ysidro Ranch Credit: Courtesy of San Ysidro Ranch

The vine-covered cottages are also individually decorated with antiques and artwork collected from around the world, giving each one a unique look and feel. Guests can even choose to book the exact cottage where the Kennedys stayed during their honeymoon.

San Ysidro Ranch Credit: Courtesy of San Ysidro Ranch

Beyond the cozy cottages, San Ysidro Ranch is home to two award-winning restaurants — Stonehouse and Plow & Angel — where dining is included for all guests.

San Ysidro Ranch Credit: Courtesy of San Ysidro Ranch

Wine connoisseurs shouldn't miss a meal at Stonehouse, home to a 12,000-bottle cellar offering some of the most sought-after vintage varietals in the world. The restaurant recently added a new 70-vintage vertical collection of Chateau Petrus, the most extensive restaurant offering of Petrus in the U.S. The meal is complemented by the tranquil setting, which includes fireplaces, creek side views, and an oceanfront terrace.

San Ysidro Ranch Credit: Courtesy of San Ysidro Ranch

Meanwhile, Plow & Angel offers elevated comfort food in an intimate atmosphere surrounded by antique stained-glass windows and original artwork.

The San Ysidro experience continues with other on-site amenities such as a heated swimming pool, spa, and new golf putting course. Guests can also indulge their tastebuds with a sommelier-led wine tasting or unwind with a private yoga class or sound meditation session. They can even bring their four-legged friends, as dogs are welcome.

Rates for the cottages start at $1,595 inclusive of dining, with no parking or resort fees. For more information and to book, visit the San Ysidro Ranch website.