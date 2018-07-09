Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Do you think the folks at Singita Pamushana would let me move in?

Safari lodge operator Singita has made a name for itself with luxe, low-impact retreats that immerse travelers in their surroundings. Their camp in Zimbabwe's Malilangwe Wildlife Reserve, Singita Pamushana Lodge, reopened in May after a brief renovation, and I have decided to relocate there forever. Among the additions are expanded public spaces, two additional two-bedroom suites with private pools, and a terrace bar and fire pit with unbeatable views of the Malilangwe Dam. Ahead, an exclusive look at the new-and-improved Pamushana.

Bar at Singita Pamushana Credit: Courtesy of Singita

Public spaces throughout the lodge have been expanded, and a new bar and fire pit was added overlooking the Malalingwe Dam. Fridges are stocked with a rotating selection of homemade snacks — a concept that debuted at Singita's outposts in Kruger National Park — and guests can raid them round the clock.

Singita Pamushana deck Credit: Courtesy of Singita

The expanded terraces have panoramic views of the surrounding reserve. At only eight suites, the lodge is intimate by design, but multiple levels and seating areas add to the feeling of exclusivity.

Singita Pamushana lounge Credit: Courtesy of Singita

The most beloved parts of the main lounge — like the massive stone hearth inspired by the Great Zimbabwe ruins — remain unchanged. But a new configuration gives the space a lighter, brighter feel, with more seating options for mingling with other guests or retreating to a quiet corner with a good read.

Singita Pamushana bedroom Credit: Courtesy of Singita

The lodge's bedrooms were once a lively riot of pattern and color. After the redesign, they're softer and more in keeping with the environment, with a neutral palette, liberal use of natural materials like wood, leather, and straw, and nods to the Shangaan people that live nearby. Structured silhouettes and brushed-brass accents add polish for an overall effect that's mellow, yet refined. The property has also added two new suites, each with two bedrooms, to cater to small groups and families.

Pool deck at Singita Pamushana Credit: Courtesy of Singita

New lounge chairs and tables were added on the pool deck — all the better for whiling away an afternoon in the sun.