This Luxe Hotel in Champagne, France Just Unveiled a '007 Suite' Perfect for James Bond Fans

Bond's favorite Champagne and shaken-not-stirred martinis are, of course, part of the experience.

The new James Bond film, "No Time to Die," is finally coming to theaters. And what better way to celebrate than to channel your inner spy at one of Champagne, France's most luxurious hotels?

Exterior of the Royal Champagne Hotel Credit: Courtesy of Royal Champagne Hotel

Royal Champagne Hotel & Spa recently unveiled a new 007 Suite, along with a 'Feeling Like James Bond' package. The three-night package includes a stay in the 007 Suite and several experiences worthy of the spy's legendary, upscale tastes. Naturally, you'll enjoy some of Mr. Bond's favorite Champagne: Bollinger. But you won't just have a bottle to enjoy upon arrival in your suite. The hotel will arrange for an exclusive tour to take you behind the scenes at the House Bollinger. You'll get to visit the historic chateau and experience a Bollinger tasting of several different Champagnes. Be sure to take a bottle of your favorite back with you.

Exterior of the James Bond Suite at the Royal Champagne Hotel Credit: Courtesy of Royal Champagne Hotel

After your tours and Champagne tastings, you'll want to unwind a bit. The package comes with a spa treatment for two. Indulge in the one-hour candlelight massage at the decadent spa. Be sure to come early to work out in the fitness center — it's what Bond would do, after all — which has state-of-the-art TechnoGym equipment, and take a dip in the pool overlooking the stunning French countryside.

While 007 does love a bottle of Champagne, he loves nothing more than a perfect martini. So, the package also includes cocktails at the hotel's chic bar. You can choose from a Vesper or a dry martini, two of Bond's favorite cocktails. Follow your cocktail hour with a fantastic meal at Le Royal, the hotel's Michelin-starred restaurant.

The pool at the Royal Champagne Hotel Credit: Courtesy of Royal Champagne Hotel

At night, rest your head in the 007 Royal Junior Suite. The brand-new suite has a private balcony with panoramic views of the Champagne valley. It's the perfect spot to break open your bottle of Bollinger as you soak in the exceptional landscape. Your lavish accommodations also come with a king-sized bed, sprawling, a well-appointed living space, and a large bathroom stocked with Hermès products.

Interior of the Royal Champagne Hotel Royal Junior Suite Credit: Courtesy of Royal Champagne Hotel

If you really want to live large, book your hotel transfer on a private helicopter. The resort has a helipad on the property — what's more 007 than that?