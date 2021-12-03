Rosewood's Iconic Resort on St. Barts Just Reopened After a Long-awaited Renovation

St. Barts has long been a beloved destination among jet-setters heading to the Caribbean, thanks to its celebrated nightlife scene, French-Caribbean culture, delectable cuisine, and a certain je ne sais quoi lure to its fabled beaches. Now, with the debut of Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth, there's all the more reason to visit. Following an original opening in 1986, the resort closed in 2017 for an extensive, nearly five-year renovation. Last month, the fruits of these labors were brought to life in exquisite detail with the reopening of the property and introduction of open-air dining haunt Beach House St. Barth, with its accompanying Bar Mélangé, a bespoke children's club called Rosewood Explorers, and Sense, Rosewood's signature spa.

Credit: Courtesy of Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth

"I'm proud to say our vision of staying true to the spirit of the original resort while bringing in new elements and overall enhancements in partnership with Rosewood Hotels & Resorts has truly come to life," Martein van Wagenberg, managing director of Rosewood Le Guanahani St. Barth, told Travel + Leisure. "The resort's unique location on a quiet corner of the island combined with residential-style accommodations, breathtaking views found in hidden nooks to discover at every corner, and an energy throughout the property that feels like home create an intimate ambiance that is equally familiar and alluring."



The design of the property — melding elements of both French and Caribbean styles — helps guests slink from a frazzled to fully Zen state of mind upon arrival. With David M. Schwartz Architects and Luis Pons Design Lab at the helm of the resort's interiors, expect relaxing palettes of yellow, cerulean blue, and lavender (the latter of which, a hat tip to those prized fields in the South of France) balanced by bursts of bright color and greenery. Handsome furnishings designed by Luis Pons infuse a bit of fun into the 29 rooms, 27 suites, and 10 signature suites on offer. Rooms start at $1,921 per night.



