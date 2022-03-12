One of the Biggest Las Vegas Restaurants of 2022 Is Opening 12 Miles Off the Strip

For someone who started as a dishwasher back in 1989 in New Jersey, chef Rob Moore has come a long way both literally and figuratively. He first arrived in Las Vegas in 2004 and has been the force behind culinary impresario Jean-Georges Vongerichten's tony steakhouses Prime at Bellagio and his eponymous steakhouse at Aria for the past 15 years. During his tenure both of these institutions have been lauded as some of the very best in a city with more high-end marbled beef emporiums than perhaps anywhere on the planet. So when Moore quietly stepped away from Prime late last year, eyebrows were raised.

What wasn't expected however was Prime's gregarious front of house director and general manager David Oseas, alongside Moore's mentee and sous from Prime, Andy Gomez, partnering with him to open Rosa Ristorante 12 miles off the Las Vegas strip in the southeastern suburb of Henderson.

For Moore, it's "about more than just doing great steaks, I really wanted to create a neighborhood Italian spot."

While Moore humbly states, "people know me for my steaks," his work helped Prime have "its best year in its [24-year] history in 2021 and do $25 million in revenue" according to Oseas. So when this "neighborhood" eatery debuts in mid-April, it may actually be one of Las Vegas' biggest restaurant openings of the year.

And while Martha Stewart, cronut creator Dominique Ansel, and Instagram darling Salt Bae are all opening this year on the Vegas strip, none have the legions of followers that Moore and company have developed over the years. "At Prime, people have been coming back every year for decades, and some dine there three out of four nights of their trip" Oseas said. "With Rosa, we want to have the same familiarity, service-focus, and consistency."

Translation: Expect an old-school meets new-school Vegas vibe in a room packed with local Vegas power players and visiting high rollers looking for a mafioso-like trattoria cum steakhouse.

Aesthetically, think: a red wine color palette, banquette seating, exposed brick, mosaics, and broken Roman statues. The space itself will clock in at 140 seats (about half the size of Prime), and the six-seat chef counter will likely be the most coveted chairs in the house — and where Moore and Gomez promise to proffer on-the-fly tasting menus.