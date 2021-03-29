Peek Inside the Rome Hotels Where Lady Gaga and More 'House of Gucci' Stars Reportedly Spent the Night

Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, and Al Pacino arrived in Italy recently to film "House of Gucci," directed by Ridley Scott. The film tells the sensational true story of "Black Widow" Patrizia Reggiani (played by Gaga), who paid a hitman €300,000 to murder her ex-husband, Maurizio Gucci (played by Driver), heir to the fashion dynasty, in 1995.

According to Italian newspaper Corriere dello Sport, Lady Gaga was seen exiting the Baglioni Hotel Regina on Rome's Via Veneto at the end of February. She and Driver were then photographed shooting scenes in Milan and Lake Como, but they returned to Rome a few days ago and were spotted filming near the Spanish Steps. According to Wanted in Rome, Gaga has reportedly moved into a penthouse overlooking the Forum, but that doesn't mean we can't take a peek inside the hotel she reportedly checked into when she first arrived in the Eternal City.

Baglioni Hotel Regina exterior Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Leading Hotels of the World

Part of the small family-run Baglioni group and a member of the Leading Hotels of the World, the Baglioni Hotel Regina enjoys a privileged position on Via Veneto, which became famous for la dolce vita in the '60s. The hotel takes its name from Queen Margherita, who stayed there from 1900 to 1906, and channels the classic elegance of an Old World grand dame. The Liberty-style building boasts opulent interiors decked out with marble, Murano chandeliers, and classic and Art Deco furnishings. Caffè Baglioni in the lobby serves coffee, tea, and light bites, while the Brunello Bar and Restaurant offers Mediterranean cuisine by chef Luciano Sarzi Sartori, who has cooked for celebrities like George Clooney and Jennifer Lopez.

Baglioni Hotel Regina master bedroom Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Leading Hotels of the World

Baglioni Hotel Regina's Caffe Baglioni Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Leading Hotels of the World

The hotel has 95 rooms and 23 suites, but its crown jewel is arguably the Roman Penthouse suite. The 6,028-square-foot space occupies the hotel's entire top floor and was redesigned by Milanese architecture firm Rebosio+Spagnulo a few years ago. Guests have plenty of room to spread out, as the suite consists of a living room, dining room, kitchen, bar, three bedrooms, and a massive terrace. There's also a private jacuzzi with sweeping views of Rome's cupolas, monuments, and terra-cotta roofs. The suite's design features modern touches, including work by contemporary artists and a soothing color palette of pale blues, grays, and white.

Hotel de Russie lobby Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Rocco Forte Hotels