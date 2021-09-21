Kyoto's Newest Luxury Hotel Has Its Own Onsen, a Riverfront Bar, and a UNESCO World Heritage Site Just a Walk Away

Kyoto, Japan is getting a new luxury offering.

Just last week, Roku Kyoto opened its doors for its very first guests, marking a huge win for LXR Hotels & Resorts as its first property in Asia.

Located in the foothills of the Takagamine Sanzan in northern Kyoto, the hotel is near the center of the action but feels worlds away. Guests can choose to walk to tourism destinations like the Kinkaku-ji Golden Pavilion, a UNESCO world heritage site, and both the Koetsuji and Genkoan temples, or choose to spend the entire day relaxing at the ultra-luxurious resort.

Robu Kyoto opens, a new luxury hotel Credit: Courtesy of Robu Kyoto

The Roku Kyoto features 114 guestrooms and suites, all designed with Japanese minimalism in mind. Each room comes with wooden, low-profile furnishings, slatted room dividers, and a color palette of soothing neutral tones. The rooms, the hotel explains on its website, pay "homage to the sublime elements of both traditional Kyoto design and Japanese minimalistic elegance" to combine "artisanship and relaxation."

Robu Kyoto opens, a new luxury hotel Credit: Courtesy of Robu Kyoto

"There is a distinct story behind every LXR property that builds on the promise of delivering personalized attention and luxurious, yet locally immersive, experiences for our guests," Nils-Arne Schroeder, vice president of luxury and lifestyle, Asia Pacific, at Hilton said in a statement shared with Business Traveller. "With the cultural threads that are woven through every part of the hotel — from the architecture to culinary experiences and the surrounding environment — combined with the unique identity of the hotel and backed by Hilton's expertise in delivering personalized experiences, I am confident Roku Kyoto is perfectly placed to be the epitome of a peaceful retreat with a deep connection to the alluring city."

Robu Kyoto opens, a new luxury hotel Credit: Courtesy of Robu Kyoto

Beyond the rooms, the hotel also boasts fine dining restaurants, including its pavilion restaurant that features three distinct zones where guests can "savor all-day dining with the finest locally sourced seasonal ingredients." The hotel added, "At our live kitchen counter, take in enthralling performances of signature dishes by our head chef, or unwind at our cafe and bar area with tranquil outdoor seating along the Tenjin river. The stunning natural views from here transform with the seasons, ensuring you'll be taken somewhere new with every dining experience."

Robu Kyoto opens, a new luxury hotel Credit: Courtesy of Robu Kyoto