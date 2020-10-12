This Colorado Campsite Now Offers Oregon Trail Style Covered Wagon Glamping

Looking to escape the pace of modern-day life? This luxury campground in Colorado might just be what you’re looking for.

River Run, a campsite located about two hours northwest of Denver, is situated on an idyllic stretch of land surrounded by forest and just 20 minutes from Rocky Mountain National Park and 25 minutes from Winter Park. Though Mother Nature is the star of the show here, its unique camping experiences are a close second.

Image zoom Courtesy of Sun RV Resorts

Among the accommodation options, River Run offers guests the chance to sleep in a classic covered wagon, just as the pioneers did when they passed through Colorado, too.

“Glamp out in these luxury appointed covered wagons and entertain a completely unique camping experience,” the campsite explains, noting the wagons are “perfect for those looking to live the charming Old West style in a modern way.”

Image zoom Courtesy of Sun RV Resorts

The covered wagons are perfect for couples or small families, as they can accommodate between two to four guests. Each wagon comes with a queen-size bed, as well as a bunk bed that’s ideal for children.

But just because you’re sleeping in a wagon doesn’t mean you’ll have to forgo modern amenities.

Image zoom Courtesy of Sun RV Resorts

Those staying at the campsite have access to its Summit Bar & Grill, which offers tasty bites and beer any time of year. Guests can also enjoy its bowling alley, yoga lawn, sports complex, amphitheater, dog run, hot tubs, wellness center, fire pits, and the most important modern amenity of all: Wi-Fi.