This Colorado Campsite Now Offers Oregon Trail Style Covered Wagon Glamping
These classic covered wagons don't skimp on the modern-day amenities.
Looking to escape the pace of modern-day life? This luxury campground in Colorado might just be what you’re looking for.
River Run, a campsite located about two hours northwest of Denver, is situated on an idyllic stretch of land surrounded by forest and just 20 minutes from Rocky Mountain National Park and 25 minutes from Winter Park. Though Mother Nature is the star of the show here, its unique camping experiences are a close second.
Among the accommodation options, River Run offers guests the chance to sleep in a classic covered wagon, just as the pioneers did when they passed through Colorado, too.
“Glamp out in these luxury appointed covered wagons and entertain a completely unique camping experience,” the campsite explains, noting the wagons are “perfect for those looking to live the charming Old West style in a modern way.”
The covered wagons are perfect for couples or small families, as they can accommodate between two to four guests. Each wagon comes with a queen-size bed, as well as a bunk bed that’s ideal for children.
But just because you’re sleeping in a wagon doesn’t mean you’ll have to forgo modern amenities.
Those staying at the campsite have access to its Summit Bar & Grill, which offers tasty bites and beer any time of year. Guests can also enjoy its bowling alley, yoga lawn, sports complex, amphitheater, dog run, hot tubs, wellness center, fire pits, and the most important modern amenity of all: Wi-Fi.
If covered wagon camping isn’t quite your thing, the campsite offers plenty of other options as well. Visitors can pull up and stay in their own RV, or when seasonally appropriate, pitch a tent. Visitors can also book one of the Airstreams, mini cabins, or villas for warmth and comfort. Because sometimes, having an indoor bathroom is all someone really needs to feel comfortable in the great outdoors. Check out all the available options and book here.