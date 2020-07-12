Ritz-Carlton Just Launched a Puerto Rico Summer Camp for Kids That Will Make Their Parents Jealous

A Ritz-Carlton in Puerto Rico is calling all kids who will be missing out on summer camp this year — and their parents who are looking for some downtime — for a one-on-one program as an awesome alternative.

As many camps were canceled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, Dorado Beach, a Ritz-Carlton Reserve, has come to the rescue with its very own version of summer camp complete with individually-curated programs.

From learning to golf or snorkeling, to releasing turtles on the beach, each attendee will get a full itinerary of fun along with a private counselor to explore the resort’s 1,400 acres and beachfront access. The program can range from four days to four weeks.

“While kids enjoy an itinerary filled with daytime fun, parents can enjoy relaxing days at the pool before ending the night with their children for a special evening activity,” the resort’s General Manager, George M. Sotelo, told Travel + Leisure, adding the program is part of the resort’s “commitment to exceptional travel experiences." and

Described as "an exciting alternative to traditional summer activities," the cost for the private camp experience, a collaboration between the hotel and travel agency Embark Beyond, ranges from $1,500 to $2,000 per week, according to the hotel. It’s available for families who are staying in one of the hotel’s residences, which come complete with a full kitchen and beach access — and in many cases even boast private plunge pools.

Puerto Rico has recorded more than 8,700 confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to Johns Hopkins University. The island plans to reopen to tourism on July 15 with visitors required to show a negative COVID-19 test from 72 hours prior to arrival to avoid a quarantine as well as fill out a travel declaration form.

Beaches on the island have reopened for sunbathing and restaurants and spas have opened with 75 percent capacity restrictions, according to Discover Puerto Rico. Masks are required in public places.

Puerto Rico isn’t alone in welcoming tourists back to the pristine beaches of the Caribbean. In fact, many Caribbean islands are looking to do the same, with several requiring proof of a negative COVID-19 test and introducing health measures aimed at mitigating the spread of the virus.