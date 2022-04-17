These Stunning Resorts on Florida's 'Paradise Coast' Are Perfect for a Family Vacation

Two golf courses, a waterpark, beachfront suites, video game lounge, and dining options for days — there's truly something for everyone.

Whether you travel to Florida's Gulf Coast for golf, spa, family fun, or beach time, you'll find what you're looking for at the Ritz-Carlton Resorts in Naples. Two luxurious properties — just a few miles apart and connected by convenient shuttle service — provide everything you need for the perfect vacation.

On the coast, The Ritz-Carlton, Naples offers a white sand beach on Florida's Paradise Coast with Gulf of Mexico views from each of its 447 guest rooms that include 35 suites and 70 Ritz-Carlton Club Level rooms and suites. Club Level guests have access to an exclusive lounge with beverages and culinary offerings throughout the day. There's a newly renovated spa, fitness center, and heated outdoor pool as well as Vue, an entertainment lounge with the latest video games.

The casual oceanfront Gumbo Limbo serves seafood with Gulf views, and The Grill is an elegant steakhouse. Terraza offers all-day al fresco dining, and DUSK features sushi and cocktails in an intimate setting. The Gourmet Shop tempts guests from early morning coffee and pastries to afternoon ice cream, sorbet, and sweets.

Guests have access to Tiburón Golf Club at The Ritz-Carlton Golf Resort where they can choose from two 18-hole Greg Norman-designed championship golf courses, home to both LPGA and PGA tournaments. Both golfers and families will enjoy The Golf Resort featuring The Reservoir, a new water experience with three waterslides, a meandering lazy river, a splash area for the little ones, and plush cabanas with televisions, comfy sofas, lounge chairs, umbrellas, and attentive service for cocktails and dining. Speaking of dining, there's bistro-style Lemonía, Bella Vista, the casual, inviting lobby lounge, and Ría, for Latin American flavors in an outdoor setting..

Both properties are introducing upgrades and enhancements this year, with the addition of new luxury suites at the beachfront resort and the brand's most expansive Club Level Lounge. Also in the works are improvements to the lobby, event spaces, and pools along with a full redesign of all guest rooms and suites. A new al fresco restaurant will serve creative coastal cuisine.

