Richard Branson's Ski Chalet Is One of the Most Luxurious Ways to Visit Switzerland

If you want to vacation like a celebrity in the Swiss ski resort town of Verbier, consider a stay at Richard Branson’s The Lodge.

Perched high in the peaks of the Swiss Alps, the expansive chalet has nine en-suite bedrooms, seven suites, and two top-floor master suites.

The Lodge is close to ski lifts and sits on the backing of one of the returning pistes. Guests can hit the slopes and simply ski back to their accommodation once they’re done for the day.

Convenience is the key here: Staff will take boot and equipment sizes and have the items delivered once guests arrive, which means no heavy baggage and no time spent finding a rental (for a price, obviously).

Staff will also take guests straight to the lift station, and there’s a dedicated boot room in the chalet to keep gear warm before heading out.

Fun amenities include a hidden doorway between the two master suites that’s disguised as a bookcase. Meals are prepared by Michelin-star trained chefs that serve local fare like an apricot jam made from the fruits harvested in the summer season.

And of course, luxury is also about the little touches, like Toblerone chocolates during turn-down service and ski instructors on hand to give lessons or even record runs for those interested in their performance.

Verbier is beloved for the expansive terrain it offers winter enthusiasts. Skiers and snowboarders will find five resorts spread out across four valleys that all tie into one lift pass, with slopes for various skill levels.

For the more adventurous, The Lodge also offers heli-skiing excursions to ascend to the top of the peaks.

“From the moment I saw it, I knew this beautiful chalet in the Swiss Alps was destined to become my favorite mountain hideaway,” Richard Branson said in a statement. “I chose Verbier because it’s an amazing year-round destination and offers world-class skiing, fabulous après-ski, and everything you could wish for in a summer escape.”

In the summer, Verbier offers activities that include paragliding, rock climbing, yoga, mountain biking, and hiking.

The chalet is typically booked exclusively for seven nights for groups throughout the winter, though those looking to rent an individual room for shorter stays can also do so during less busy winter weeks and during the summer.