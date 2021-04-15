Why Work From Home When You Can Work Next to Flamingos on the Beach in Aruba?

Forget your old and tired home office. It's time for something better. Something like spending your working hours outside in the Caribbean sunshine next to a flock of flamingos.

In late 2020, Aruba announced its Workation Program, which allows visitors to stay on the island for up to 90 days visa-free. Since then, several hotels have set up workspaces for guests so they may find a delightful work/life balance. And now, the Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino is doing the same, by inviting digital nomads to come and work at the resort, where its famed flamingos will act as a real-life Zoom background.

flamingos in the water at Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino Credit: Courtesy of Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino

With Renaissance Aruba's new One Happy Workation package, guests can easily swap their home office desk for a private oceanfront cabana on the hotel's exclusive Renaissance Island, home to Aruba's only private beaches — including Flamingo Beach.

"Trade in your daily coffee for a fresh coconut drink and mingle with flamingos at Renaissance Island when relocating your workstation to RenAruba," the hotel explains on its website. "Work during the day from your spacious one-bedroom suite while enjoying paradise at night."

woman working remotely on laptop with bowl of fruit Credit: Courtesy of Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino

The package includes a 10% discount on the best available rate, along with complimentary antigen testing for two people in Aruba before returning back to the U.S. It also includes a resort credit of $30 per person per stay to cover COVID insurance (max 2 per room), a 15% discount on the resort's MENU 22 at Okeanos Spa, offering all Aruba Aloe based treatments, a 25% discount on food and beverages at Renaissance operated outlets, and complimentary access to Renaissance Island.

Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino villas surrounded by blue water Credit: Courtesy of Renaissance Aruba Resort & Casino