The Red Lion Hotel Redding wants to take you for a high tech drive.

This Affordable Hotel in California Will Let You Test Drive a Tesla

The car of your dreams could be a test drive away.

And if you can get a good hotel stay at the same time, all the better.

A hotel in Redding, California is offering visitors a special place to park and charge their Teslas, and even people who don't own the car can get in on the fun.

Red Lion Hotel Redding, part of the North America hospitality company, Red Lion Hotels Corporation, is a popular destination for travelers looking to explore the area around Redding, California. Near the hotel enjoy gorgeous views of the Sundial Bridge and the Sacramento River, as well as its close proximity to Lake Shasta and lots of places to explore the great outdoors.

Image zoom Credit: Courtesy of Red Lion Hotel Redding

Naturally, this is a great place for people who want to take a little road trip.

The hotel announced that it is now featuring a Tesla Charging Station, where road trippers can charge up. The hotel shows up on the Tesla Navigation System, so it's easy to find and makes for a great stop for the night.

And even if you don't own a Tesla, you can still take a joy ride in either of the hotel's white Model 3 or black Model Y vehicles. These test drives are only available to certain nearby locations, but luckily, Northern California is full of scenic drives, nightlife, delicious dining options, points of interest, parks, outdoor recreation, and more.

Much like Tesla, the Red Lion Hotel Redding is also dedicated to sustainability and practices that are a little more eco-friendly. The hotel is a member of the California Green Lodging Program, recognized for demonstrating the highest standards of integrity and environmental ethics in California.

In addition, the Red Lion Hotel Redding is also a highly affordable place to stay, with many nightly rates below $100.

For more information or to make a booking, visit the Red Lion Hotels website.