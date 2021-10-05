The Red Letter Days package includes an overnight stay in The Dial House's Italian Palace suite in Norfolk.

You Can Bathe in Champagne With Gold-leaf Bubbles at This Boutique UK Hotel

This indulgent Champagne and gold-leaf pampering package may be the most immersive yet — quite literally. U.K. experiential gifting company Red Letter Days has partnered with The Dial House in Norfolk, England, for an overnight getaway that includes a 24K gold-leaf facial plus a Champagne bath topped with gold-leaf-dusted bubbles.

The £600 package for two (about $818) is being offered through the end of this year and promises golden touches throughout the stay.

Champagne and gold bath experience at The Dial House Credit: Courtesy of Red Letter Days

The experience starts by checking into the Italian Palace suite at the eight-room Georgian-themed boutique hotel in Reepham, located in the British countryside area of Norfolk. Peacock wallpaper adorns the space with a king-size bed that has a roll-top bathtub sitting at the end. Also in the room, which overlooks the market space, is a flat-screen TV, marble bathroom, and record player.

The pampering begins in the afternoon with the 24K gold-leaf facial, which also includes a hand and head massage, exfoliation with Temple Spa products, and a double cleanse. Then, guests head down to the hotel's restaurant, which has been awarded AA Rosette, for dinner, as staff draws the sparkling bath.

End the night soaking in the Champagne-infused waters with gold-leaf bubbles, all while enjoying a bottle of Champagne and strawberries that are, of course, topped with chocolate gold.

Champagne and gold bath experience at The Dial House Credit: Courtesy of Red Letter Days

The next morning, wake up to breakfast in bed with pancakes and tea, served in a golden teapot on a golden tray.