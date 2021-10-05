You Can Bathe in Champagne With Gold-leaf Bubbles at This Boutique UK Hotel
The Red Letter Days package includes an overnight stay in The Dial House's Italian Palace suite in Norfolk.
This indulgent Champagne and gold-leaf pampering package may be the most immersive yet — quite literally. U.K. experiential gifting company Red Letter Days has partnered with The Dial House in Norfolk, England, for an overnight getaway that includes a 24K gold-leaf facial plus a Champagne bath topped with gold-leaf-dusted bubbles.
The £600 package for two (about $818) is being offered through the end of this year and promises golden touches throughout the stay.
The experience starts by checking into the Italian Palace suite at the eight-room Georgian-themed boutique hotel in Reepham, located in the British countryside area of Norfolk. Peacock wallpaper adorns the space with a king-size bed that has a roll-top bathtub sitting at the end. Also in the room, which overlooks the market space, is a flat-screen TV, marble bathroom, and record player.
The pampering begins in the afternoon with the 24K gold-leaf facial, which also includes a hand and head massage, exfoliation with Temple Spa products, and a double cleanse. Then, guests head down to the hotel's restaurant, which has been awarded AA Rosette, for dinner, as staff draws the sparkling bath.
End the night soaking in the Champagne-infused waters with gold-leaf bubbles, all while enjoying a bottle of Champagne and strawberries that are, of course, topped with chocolate gold.
The next morning, wake up to breakfast in bed with pancakes and tea, served in a golden teapot on a golden tray.
The premium package is just one of the company's many offerings that are all easily giftable. Highlights include a pig enthusiast experience in Buckinghamshire, the chance to drive Lamborghinis and Ferraris at Oulton Park in Cheshire, and a gin master class at Gordon Ramsay's Bread Street Kitchen in London.
- You Can Bathe in Champagne With Gold-leaf Bubbles at This Boutique UK Hotel
- You Can Shop Pre-loved Designer Fashion With Net-A-Porter's New Luxury Resale Service
- Explore the Croatian Countryside at This New €13,000-a-week Villa With Two Pools and Lavish Suites
- This Iconic Hotel Brand Just Opened Their First Resort in the Middle East — With a Private Beach and 6,000 Swarovski Crystal Chandeliers