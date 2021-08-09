This Cabo Resort Has a Saltwater Lagoon, Mini-water park, and 24-hour Tacos and Tamales

Rancho San Lucas is here to deliver on your vacation cravings day and night.

The resort community, set on 834 acres, sits at the southernmost tip of the Baja California peninsula. While it feels a world away, it's actually located a mere 15 minutes from downtown Cabo San Lucas. However, though it may be close to the action, you might never want to leave once you hear about all the goodies the resort has on site.

The resort community includes the Grand Solmar at Rancho San Lucas hotel, which comes with ocean views from every suite. Inside the rooms, guests will find cozy bedding, stunning tile floors, soaking tubs, and all the comforts of home.

Outside their rooms, guests can sit and relax at the hotel's luxury seaside spa, which comes with private beachfront cabanas. The Balinese-inspired cabanas are available for both sunbathing and dining and also come with a private server and a gourmet candle-lit, four-course meal accompanied by a bottle of wine selected by the resident sommelier for $499 per couple.

When guests are ready for a bit more activity they can take a dip in one of the hotel's infinity pools, or take to the hotel's enormous saltwater lagoon that winds throughout the property for a standup paddle or kayak session. There's even a mini-water park for both kids and kids at heart to find a little fun.

Guests can also work up a sweat by choosing to run or bike through 15 miles of trails, or even hit the links at the new Greg Norman Signature golf course, which spans three different ecosystems and features ocean views at every hole along with a signature island green.

