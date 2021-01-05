This ‘Queen’s Gambit’-inspired Hotel Room in Kentucky Will Make You Feel Like You’re in the Show

Let 2020's greatest binge watch inspire your trip in 2021.

VisitLEX, the tourism authority for Lexington, Kentucky, is now offering visitors the chance to enjoy the city's many local landmarks and attractions that are featured in the popular Netflix series, The Queen's Gambit.

Considering that the show is set in Lexington, and the author of the book, Walter Tevis, is from there, it's the perfect place for fans to really indulge in your love of chess and prestige drama.

Some of these important locations include everything from the Herald-Leader offices and the original Morris Bookstore to Ben Snyder's Department Store and the Henry Clay High School.

But perhaps the best place to stay while in Lexington is the Queen's Gambit-inspired hotel room at the 21c Museum Hotel Lexington. The so-called "Harmon Room" is decorated in the same 1960's, mid-century modern decor like in the show as well as vintage accessories and chess-themed perks.

The room includes an in-room chess board, which is also available for purchase, as well as an Instagram-worthy giant chess board on the ceiling inspired by Beth's drug-induced fantasies. Sadly, it's not playable (except in your mind, of course). In addition, the room is outfitted with period-appropriate furniture supplied by a local antique shop, custom wallpaper in a pattern dubbed "The Knight's Gambit" created exclusively for this project by Alex K Mason of Ferrick Mason Inc., and rare books and copies of Chess Review from a local bookshop as if Beth herself was staying in your room.

Booking is available for a limited time only. Chess-loving visitors can book the room both online using the preferential code HARMON or by calling their special booking number. Nightly rates for the Harmon Room are not immediately available, but can be provided upon request.

For more information, visit the 21c Museum Hotel website.