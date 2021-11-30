These Holiday Getaways Come With Private Chefs so You Can Actually Relax This Year

While some people love hosting holiday celebrations for friends and family, it's undeniably a ton of work to prepare for the festivities — especially if you plan on cooking by yourself. So this year, rather than take on the burden, why not book a getaway? Especially one that comes with a private chef, so you can enjoy a gourmet meal that you don't have to cook.

That's an actual possibility if you book a stay via Edge Retreats, a vacation rental platform for some of the most over-the-top villas around the world. Here, discover three vastly different properties — each of which comes with a private chef — to cater to all different kinds of travelers, whether you're looking for a cozy-yet-regal getaway in the mountains or something a little more far-flung (say, a glacial retreat in Alaska).

Lake Kora, Adirondack Mountains, New York

If you've got a massive extended family or a really large group of friends — neither of whom you'd want to cook for — book a stay at Lake Kora, a 19-bedroom lodge in New York's Adirondack Mountains that can accommodate up to 38 guests. The property, which once belonged to the Vanderbilt family, comes fully staffed, so the only thing you need to worry about is making the invite list and packing your bags. Beyond the fully equipped kitchen, which you don't even need to enter unless you want to, there's a bowling alley, squash court, and hockey rink. You'll never run out of things to do.

Hawksbill Estate, Turks and Caicos

Craving a beach retreat for the holidays? Head to Hawksbill Estate in Turks and Caicos. Yes, the eight-bedroom manse is staffed by a private chef to cook all your meals, but the real star of the show is the white sands of world-famous Grace Bay, which run right up to the property. There are also two pools, a hot tub, a movie theater, and a tennis court. A beach escape might not offer you a white Christmas, but what better place to spend the holidays with your family?

Sheldon Chalet, Denali's Ruth Glacier, Alaska

For a truly unique holiday experience, consider venturing out into the wild, on the Ruth Glacier. That's where you'll find Sheldon Chalet, a five-bedroom villa, deep in the Alaskan wilderness. The rate for this remote property includes all meals cooked by a private chef, not to mention gear for the extreme environment outside. Professional guides will take you on excursions — hopefully you'll be able to see the Northern Lights.